Hyundai Hope on Wheels brings hope back to Western Canada, delivering $650,000 to help children fight cancer

Hyundai Hope on Wheels brings hope back to Western Canada, delivering $650,000 to help children fight cancer

Hyundai Hope on Wheels brings hope back to Western Canada, delivering $650,000 to help children fight cancer

Hyundai Hope on Wheels brings hope back to Western Canada, delivering $650,000 to help children fight cancer

Hyundai Hope on Wheels brings hope back to Western Canada, delivering $650,000 to help children fight cancer

Hyundai Hope on Wheels brings hope back to Western Canada, delivering $650,000 to help children fight cancer

Supported by Hyundai Canada and its network of more than 225 dealers nationwide, Hyundai Hope on Wheels donated four $100,000 grants directly to the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation, Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation and Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

New This Year

A new addition for the 2026 Hyundai Hope on Wheels campaign is a partnership with the C17 Council, the national network of Canada's pediatric hematology, oncology and cell therapy programs.

Through this partnership, Hyundai Hope on Wheels is proud to announce an additional $250,000 research grant to Dr. Jongbok Lee, Canada Research Chair in Cancer Immunology and Assistant Professor at the University of Calgary. Selected through a national review process led by the C17 Council Research Network, Dr. Lee's research focuses on developing innovative immune cell therapies for children with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), an aggressive form of pediatric cancer that is difficult to treat. The goal of his research is to better control the disease and help more children become eligible for advanced treatments such as Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, an immunotherapy that uses a patient's own immune cells to identify and destroy cancer cells.

"Our research aims to make life-saving CAR-T cell therapy more accessible and reduce wait times for children who need it most," said Dr. Lee. "Receiving this grant means so much. As a researcher, having our work selected for funding in this highly competitive process reinforces our belief that we are on the right path and can make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families affected by cancer."

This research grant investment is in addition to the four $100,000 Hyundai Hope on Wheels impact grants donated to four centres that treat pediatric oncology in Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

"In just our second year in Canada, we've seen first-hand the extraordinary resilience of children facing cancer and the dedication of the teams who care for them," says Kirk Merrett, director of network planning, performance and customer experience at Hyundai Canada, and treasurer of Hyundai Hope on Wheels. "Hyundai Hope on Wheels grants are about more than funding, they are about standing alongside families, supporting groundbreaking research and helping create a future where no child has to face cancer."

Hope Has Four Wheels and One Big Heart

Every time a new Hyundai vehicle is sold, a portion of that sale will help to fund Hyundai Hope on Wheels. This means every new Hyundai on the road represents more than a family vehicle; it's a symbol of hope for children and families everywhere.

At the heart of every Hyundai Hope on Wheels event is the Handprint Ceremony, where children who have faced cancer leave their handprints on a Hyundai vehicle. Each handprint tells a story of courage, resilience and hope, transforming the vehicle into a powerful symbol of the fight against childhood cancer.

The Stories That Drive Us

Behind every handprint is a child, a family and a story of courage, resilience and hope. These journeys remind us why our mission matters and inspire us to continue funding research, advancing care and supporting families affected by childhood cancer.

The following stories represent just a few of the remarkable children and families who drive Hyundai Hope on Wheels forward in the fight against childhood cancer.

Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation -- Clarke spent more than three years courageously battling an aggressive form of leukemia. Although she passed away last year, her legacy continues to inspire others. At the Hyundai Hope on Wheels Handprint Ceremony on August 12, her mother, Cassandra Thiesen, shared Clarke's journey and the impact pediatric oncology care had on their family: "JPCH was our second home," says Cassandra. "Clarke would be so happy knowing Hope on Wheels is helping all the other kids who spend their days doing the hard things."

-- Clarke spent more than three years courageously battling an aggressive form of leukemia. Although she passed away last year, her legacy continues to inspire others. At the Hyundai Hope on Wheels Handprint Ceremony on August 12, her mother, Cassandra Thiesen, shared Clarke's journey and the impact pediatric oncology care had on their family: "JPCH was our second home," says Cassandra. "Clarke would be so happy knowing Hope on Wheels is helping all the other kids who spend their days doing the hard things." Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba -- What began as a routine hospital visit in August 2025 quickly became a life-changing journey for Abby Snyder and her family. At just eight years old, Abby was diagnosed with Stage 4 Burkitt lymphoma, an aggressive cancer that had spread beyond her lymph nodes. Over four months at HSC Children's Hospital, Abby underwent intensive treatment, including four rounds of chemotherapy, numerous procedures and around-the-clock care from her medical team. Today, Abby is in remission and thriving. Her family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care they received and for supporters like Hyundai Hope on Wheels, whose investments in pediatric cancer research and treatment help create better outcomes for children facing cancer.

-- What began as a routine hospital visit in August 2025 quickly became a life-changing journey for Abby Snyder and her family. At just eight years old, Abby was diagnosed with Stage 4 Burkitt lymphoma, an aggressive cancer that had spread beyond her lymph nodes. Over four months at HSC Children's Hospital, Abby underwent intensive treatment, including four rounds of chemotherapy, numerous procedures and around-the-clock care from her medical team. Today, Abby is in remission and thriving. Her family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care they received and for supporters like Hyundai Hope on Wheels, whose investments in pediatric cancer research and treatment help create better outcomes for children facing cancer. Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation -- Aydin Ali was just seven months old when he was diagnosed with Stage 3 neuroblastoma after doctors discovered a large tumour wrapped around his stomach and kidneys. Following intensive chemotherapy, radiation and specialized care at Alberta Children's Hospital, and overcoming tremendous challenges like temporary paralysis and long-term mobility issues, today Aydin is a cancer-free 17-year-old who loves to play sledge hockey. His journey is a testament to the life-saving impact of pediatric cancer treatment and research supported by the Hyundai Hope on Wheels donations.

-- Aydin Ali was just seven months old when he was diagnosed with Stage 3 neuroblastoma after doctors discovered a large tumour wrapped around his stomach and kidneys. Following intensive chemotherapy, radiation and specialized care at Alberta Children's Hospital, and overcoming tremendous challenges like temporary paralysis and long-term mobility issues, today Aydin is a cancer-free 17-year-old who loves to play sledge hockey. His journey is a testament to the life-saving impact of pediatric cancer treatment and research supported by the Hyundai Hope on Wheels donations. Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation -- When Noah, who turns 13 on August 20, was experiencing persistent back pain, his parents took him to the doctor where an X-ray revealed a mass on his 12th rib. That mass was later diagnosed as osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. Noah shared his family's experience and the impact of the care and support they received at Stollery throughout his cancer journey. Noah's story is a powerful reminder of the importance of pediatric cancer research and care.

Just The Beginning

As Hyundai Hope on Wheels continues its Western Canada journey, the next stop is in British Columbia, where more children and families will be celebrated, more handprints will be shared, and more hope will be delivered in the fight against childhood cancer. Through more grants, Handprint Ceremonies and partnerships with leading pediatric cancer foundations, Hyundai and its 225 dealers will continue help to advance research, enhance care and bring hope to families across Canada through Hope on Wheels. Stay tuned for more inspiring stories from the road ahead.

About Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Every time a new Hyundai is sold, a portion of that sale will help to fund Hyundai Hope on Wheels. In 2026, Hyundai Hope on Wheels continues to expand its impact across Canada, committing more than $4.1 million toward pediatric cancer, supported by Hyundai Auto Canada and its network of more than 225 Hyundai dealers nationwide. Through its new partnership with Canada's C17 Council, Hyundai Hope on Wheels helps advance pediatric oncology clinical trials and research by providing dedicated funding support.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a registered charitable foundation committed to help end childhood cancer. Established in Canada in 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels supports pediatric cancer care, survivorship and research through grants and impact donations. Originally launched in the United States in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels has grown to become one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in both the U.S. and Canada.

Media Contacts :

Nitish Bissonauth, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Hyundai Auto Canada; [email protected]

Mohga Hassib, Corporate Communications, Hyundai Auto Canada; [email protected]

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.