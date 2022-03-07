Hyundai dealerships across Canada fuel the fight against youth homelessness, donating over $100,000 to 360ºkids

The 360ºExperience is 360ºkids' signature fundraising event and this year's goal was to raise $150,000. Due to COVID-19, the event took place both virtually and in-person on March 3, with virtual participants each raising a minimum of $100 and in-person participants each raising a minimum of $2,000 to participate. This year, Hyundai dealerships from across the country came together to donate over $100,000 in support of this impactful initiative. Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Canada, and Kirk Merrett, director of human resources, were also among the 360ºExperience in-person participants. Merrett is on the Board of Directors for 360ºkids, having been involved with the organization for the past two years.

"Giving back to our communities is paramount for us at Go Auto, and as we look towards the next generation, we are specifically focused on organizations supporting children and youth," says Duncan Cochrane, senior vice president, marketing and software at Go Auto. "Don Romano and Kirk Merrett raising awareness about youth homelessness is an initiative that mirrors our own core values, and so we are pleased to play a part and help combat this terrible issue."

"I am so proud of the efforts of our dealers in making this fundraising initiative a success," said Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Canada. "360ºkids does important work that is truly life changing for the youth they serve. We are thrilled to be making this donation and humbled to be supporting an organization that creates such a tangible impact for youth in Canada."

Don Romano and Kirk Merrett with Romano's wife, Marilyn Romano at the 360ºExperience kick off ceremony

Each year, 360ºkids serves anywhere from 1,488 - 3,500 youth from the York Region municipalities through a variety of programs. On any given night, there are over 300 youth in York Region without a safe place to sleep, an issue that has been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The organization helps kids in crisis with housing, employment, food security, counselling, education support and more, giving youth the skills and resources to stand on their own two feet.

"360°kids is extremely grateful for the unbelievable support of this year's 360°Experience by Team Hyundai Canada. They've done what no other organization has with this event, in terms of engagement and fundraising – a model for other organizations to follow to address such an important and often overlooked issue of youth homelessness," said Clovis Grant, CEO of 360°kids." I am very thankful to Hyundai Canada for helping to shed light on this need and right this wrong in our community. For a young person, being on the streets means loneliness, fear, stress, anxiety and many dreams unfulfilled. Funds raised through the 360°Experience helps 360°kids bring hope to these young people by providing them with critical supports, to help them know that their lives really do matter."

As part of Hyundai Canada's vision for the future and commitment to the principle of progress for humanity, the OEM is dedicated to working with organizations that unite and create brighter futures for all. Hyundai Canada will continue to support charitable activities and organizations that create impact for Canadians across the country.

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 221 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

About 360ºkids

360°kids has been providing support services to at-risk and homeless youth in York Region for the ast 33 years. 360°kids is a one-stop agency where young people can access safe, supportive housing for one night or as long as 3 years. We offer a full range of support services — emergency housing, clothing, food, personal support, counselling, life skills training, employment programs, education upgrading and more—designed to help youth get back on their feet and move toward independence. 360°kids now serves over 3,500 youth, each year from every municipality in York. Our staff represent many cultures and experiences and have earned a reputation as leaders in offering high quality, innovative programming to the people we serve. Our mission is to help youth overcome crisis and transition to a state of safety and stability. Our vision is that every kid has access to a safe home. https://www.360kids.ca/

