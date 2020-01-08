Hyundai Canada supports hockey's unsung heroes through first-ever 'Hyundai Hockey Drivers' series

The 'Hyundai Hockey Drivers' series will take place in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta to support hockey parents as they strive to help kids be their best

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Hyundai Canada is taking its support for hockey's behind-the-scenes champions to the next level with its first-ever 'Hyundai Hockey Drivers' series. The 'Hyundai Hockey Drivers' series will feature pro hockey parents including Bonnie Marner, who will offer their advice and share their first-hand experiences about what it truly takes to raise an elite athlete - emotionally, physically, and socially.

Hyundai Canada is a long-time supporter of those who drive hockey and champions the dedicated parents who make the game possible. The 'Hyundai Hockey Drivers' series provides a new way to connect with hockey families across the country and celebrate their shared experiences, as does the brand's first year of partnership with Rogers Hometown Hockey.

"Behind every hockey star, big or small, is a strong support network that plays a crucial role in nurturing a child's success," said Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada. "As a hockey dad, I'm no stranger to 5 a.m. wake-ups, hauling around heavy equipment and spending hours driving to tournaments. Raising a hockey player is a unique experience that requires the same amount of support and mentorship needed by those on the ice, and Hyundai is committed to ensuring parents have access to these resources."

"Raising the next great hockey star comes with a heavy physical and emotional price tag, and there's no guidebook to navigate the many challenges that parents face. We need to lean on our shared experiences and support each other to ultimately best support our kids," said Bonnie Marner. "I'm proud to join the 'Hyundai Hockey Drivers' series so I can share some of the strategies our family couldn't live without, hear about the issues other hockey parents face and offer advice to help guide them through this journey."

The 'Hyundai Hockey Drivers' series is coming to Hamilton, Quebec City and Edmonton in 2020. 'Hyundai Hockey Drivers: In Conversation with Bonnie Marner' will be its first stop on January 19, 2020, in Hamilton.

Community members are encouraged to attend the events for free and participate in the conversation.

