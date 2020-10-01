MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Hyundai Canada today announced its best ever September sales to date, marking the brand's second consecutive month of record sales. A total of 12,614 units were sold in September, a 5.8% increase compared to the same month last year.

"The continuing demand for our advanced products like the Kona and all-new Sonata has allowed the brand to achieve another record this month," said Ken Maisonville, Director of National Sales at Hyundai Canada. "We are forecasting a positive fourth quarter too with the launch of the all-new Elantra and the redesigned Santa Fe that will appeal strongly to Canadian buyers."

Kona continues to be the number one selling vehicle in its segment for over a year and a half with 3,608 units sold this month, a 70% increase compared to the same month in 2019.

September saw a significant increase in sales of the Kona EV. Sales of 805 units were up by more than four times last year's volume of 170 units.

Ioniq and Sonata Hybrid also saw substantial increases in September compared to last year, at 27% and 189% respectively. Responding to the growing demand for EV's in Canada, Hyundai has recently been able to increase its supply, satisfying in-market customers.

Palisade hit a milestone this month with 755 units sold, marking its best-ever September sales. Santa Fe saw an increase in September, surpassing pre-pandemic sales levels last year by an impressive 32%.

September Product and Corporate News

All-New Tucson: Revealed 14th September, Tucson is Hyundai Motor's best-selling model globally and represents its vision for progressive design, eco-focused powertrains and advanced technologies.

Kona and Kona N Line: The new Hyundai KONA features sleek, stylish design, and—for the first time—will be available in N Line trim.

Sonata N Line: Hyundai revealed the design of its highly anticipated 2021 Sonata N Line, promising a pulse-quickening experience and increased performance for the hottest-looking sedan on the road today.

Nameplate Sales % Change Accent 260 - 28% Elantra 2,195 - 38% Veloster 72 - 16% Ioniq 372 + 27% Sonata 224 - 5% Venue 821 N/A Kona 3,608 + 70% Tucson 2,292 - 26% Santa Fe 2,015 + 32% Palisade 755 + 18%

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 210 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

For more information about Hyundai and its products, please visit www.hyundainews.ca or contact:

Rachel Jaskula, Public Relations Coordinator, Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Office: (905) 948-6820, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Related Links

www.hyundaicanada.com

