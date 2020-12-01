MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Hyundai Canada announced record-breaking November sales for four of its best-selling nameplates: Ioniq, Kona, Tucson and Palisade.

"We are continuing to enhance our product line-up by utilising the most advanced technology while including a variety of powertrain options to suit all customer needs," said Ken Maisonville, Director of National Sales at Hyundai Canada. "Hyundai has many new products in store for next year, starting with the all-new 2021 Elantra which arrived this month, the enhanced Santa Fe and the 2022 Tucson."

Ioniq achieved its best-ever November sales this month at 376 units, beating its previous record of 357 units sold in November of 2018.

Kona continued to dominate its segment while simultaneously achieving its best-ever November sales result with 2,474 units sold. Due to a high demand for electric vehicles, as well as an increase in available inventory, Kona EV deliveries rose by 9% in November.

The continued demand for SUVs led to Tucson and Palisade also achieving record sales this month with 2,372 and 619 units sold, respectively.

The all new Sonata recorded an impressive increase this month at 171% compared to last November, with 336 units sold. Venue also performed well, selling 1,088 units in its first full month of November sales.

November Product and Corporate News

2021 Sonata N Line Pricing: On November 11, Hyundai announced pricing for the 2021 Sonata N Line in one performance-oriented trim for $37,999.

Luc Donckerwolke CCO: Hyundai Motor Group announced it has appointed Luc Donckerwolke to the new company position, Chief Creative Officer, where he will seek ways to collaborate with industry-leading designers as well as spearhead design studies for future mobility.

Nameplate Sales % Change Accent 50 -86% Elantra 1,428 -61% Veloster 44 -36% Ioniq 376 +795% Sonata 336 +171% Venue 1,088 N/A Kona 2,474 +10% Tucson 2,372 +1% Santa Fe 848 -32% Palisade 619 +26%

