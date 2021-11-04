Nov 04, 2021, 10:21 ET
The latest model in Hyundai's growing, fully-electric lineup
has a starting Canadian M.S.R.P. of $44,999
MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Hyundai Canada announced full pricing information for its all-new, 2022 IONIQ 5 electric crossover utility vehicle. The IONIQ 5 is poised to elevate the EV ownership experience with a targeted driving range of up to 480 kilometres, design inspired by Hyundai's '45' EV concept, advanced technology and best-in-class, ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.
First units of the IONIQ 5 will start arriving in Canadian showrooms in December. They will be distributed across Canada and prioritized to over 2,000 Canadians who have submitted pre-orders.
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Canadian Pricing:
|
MODEL
|
ESTIMATED RANGE
|
M.S.R.P. ($CAD)
|
Essential
|
354 kilometres
|
$44,999
|
Preferred
|
354 kilometres
|
$46,999
|
Preferred Long Range
|
480 kilometres
|
$51,999
|
Preferred AWD Long Range
|
415 kilometres
|
$54,999
|
Preferred AWD LR w/Ultimate Package
|
400 kilometres
|
$59,999
Freight and PDI: $1,825
"The IONIQ 5 offers the hallmark traits found in the popular crossover segment: utility, space, cutting-edge design, advanced safety technology and available all-wheel drive. With IONIQ 5's arrival, Canadians have all that in addition to the added benefit of a vehicle designed to be fully-electric, and from the ground-up," says Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada. "We've seen an unparalleled level of excitement surrounding IONIQ 5 from customers and dealers, and we're thrilled to bring to market an EV presenting tremendous overall value, and also a variety of battery and drivetrain options."
IONIQ 5 fast facts:
- IONIQ 5 rides on Hyundai Motor Group's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for more interior space and optimized performance.
- IONIQ 5 is part of Hyundai Motor Group's plan to introduce 23 BEV models and sell 1-million BEV units worldwide by 2025.
- Ultra-fast, 800-volt multi-charging available (10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes).
- Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function can power small appliances, devices and even charge other EVs.
- Driving range target of up to 480 kilometres.
- New E-GMP platform improves performance, enhances driving dynamics and optimizes interior volume (spaciousness of a large car in a compact CUV).
- Eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired colours at many touchpoints.
- IONIQ 5 is the first model in Hyundai's new family of IONIQ electric vehicles.
- Extended 3,000 mm wheelbase - IONIQ 5 has the longest wheelbase in Hyundai's North American product lineup.
- Cutting-edge Parametric Pixel LED lighting elements.
- Eye-catching V-shaped front bumper incorporates distinctive daytime running lamps (DRLs).
- Flush door handles provide clean surface styling and enhanced aerodynamics.
- Front and rear forms merge together at the doors, another example of Hyundai's 'Parametric Dynamics' design.
- IONIQ 5 in Canada is available with two battery pack options (58 kWh or 77.4 kWh) and a range of drive combinations to fit the needs of every customer.
- Customers can mate the 77.4 kWh battery pack to two electric motor layouts, either with a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors.
- The top-of-the-line dual motor setup is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option producing a combined power output of 320 horsepower and 446 lb-ft. of torque. An IONIQ 5 with this configuration can go from 0 to 100 kilometres in only 5.1 seconds.
- The single-motor layout with a rear motor and long range, offering 225 horsepower, 258 lb-ft. of torque and two-wheel drive (2WD).
- IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai model to offer Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) which makes highway driving more convenient. HDA 2 helps maintain a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead when driving on a highway.
- For the first time in a Hyundai, IONIQ 5 features a Head-Up Display (HUD) with Augmented Reality (AR) mode, essentially turning the windshield into a display screen.
To learn more about IONIQ 5, please visit:
The IONIQ 5 Canadian newsroom
The IONIQ 5 Canadian consumer site
About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.
Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 221 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.
For more information about Hyundai and its products, please visit www.hyundainews.ca or contact:
Contacts:
Jenn McCarthy
National Manager, PR
Hyundai Auto Canada Corporation
[email protected]
416-770-0842
Mohga Hassib
Coordinator, PR
Hyundai Auto Canada Corporation
[email protected]
905-948-6882
Laura Linden
Associate Director, PR
Middle Child
[email protected]
647-207-6608
