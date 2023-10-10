Hyundai Canada wins Best Workplace Culture

Hyundai Canada wins CCDI Award for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Canadian HR Awards underscore the value of the Human Resources profession in creating a sustainable, inclusive and diverse automotive business landscape

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Hyundai Auto Canada Corp (HACC) was recently recognized at the annual Canadian Human Resources Awards with two accolades Best Workplace Culture and the CCDI Award for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion. The 2023 Canadian HR awards were organized by Human Resources Director (HRD) Canada and Canadian HR Reporter; this year's ceremony has marked the 10th anniversary celebrating the pivotal role the Human Resources profession plays in delivering organizational excellence.

Hyundai Auto Canada human resources team members celebrate during the awards ceremony of the 2023 Canadian HR Awards. From left to right: Katherine Mior, manager of human resources and diversity, equity and inclusion; Sarah Wang, human resources analyst for payroll and benefits; Kirk Merrett, director of human resources; Tammy Ng, human resources manager for compensation and benefits; Jennifer Maki, senior human resources manager, and Jenna D’Andrea, human resources generalist (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)

These two awards showcase Hyundai Canada's unique organizational culture within the automotive sector, and how its human resources team executes the corporate values, traditions, interactions and behaviours through all cross-sectional and inter-sectional organizational levels. Hyundai Canada has demonstrated that it integrates diversity and inclusion at the heart of its business and cascades this culture to its partners, suppliers and external business representatives.

"This is the Academy Awards of the HR world, and it is incredible recognition for the Hyundai Canada team to win two national HR awards and be nominated in six different categories," says Kirk Merrett, director of Human Resources at Hyundai Canada. "We will continue to foster a workplace where team members from all walks of life feel welcome and appreciated. We thank our leadership team for adopting our best practices in their daily work and building stronger teams that will become future representatives of a more inclusive automotive workforce. We also appreciate the individual contributions of team members at every level who show up to work with the attitude of true team players, and therein augment a fun and supportive culture."

In 2022, Hyundai Canada launched its WAH marketing campaign, which means wow but more, to build the bridge between our Canadian pride with the Korean heritage of our organization. Combining the campaign with Hyundai Canada's customer-driven culture has transcended our advertising and become a way of life at HAC. The WAH experience carries over into the workplace culture as HAC endeavours to surprise and delight its team members throughout their employee experience journey. From the on-boarding of new team members to career development tools and maintaining the relationship with those who retire from the company has earned Hyundai Canada the Best Workplace Culture award.

Building on its customer-centric core value, Hyundai Canada works to attract, hire and retain talent that is representative of the Canadian diverse marketplace to provide the best service and customer experience. More so, Hyundai Canada integrated diversity, equity and inclusion directly into all its five core values: operating with a customer-focus, embracing challenge, cooperation to fuel collaboration, a culture that develops and respects our people, and enforcing globality, thus honouring the diversity of all cultures and customs.

Earlier this year, Hyundai Canada was recognized for its human resources efforts by winning a long list accolades including Great Place to Work® in 2023; 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Women; 2023 Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executive Teams; 2023 Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back; and Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the sixth consecutive year where it ranked 19th on the list and is the only automotive corporation to place among all five recognitions.

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 224 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last six years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Media Contacts:

Jenn McCarthy

National Manager, Public Relations

Hyundai Auto Canada

(416) 770-0842

[email protected]

Mohga Hassib

Analyst, Public Relations

Hyundai Auto Canada

(416) 434-9833

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.