Hyundai Canada ranks among top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the fourth consecutive year

The 2021 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven, based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score comes from confidential employee survey results and the remaining one-third from an in-depth review of the organization's culture. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

"Working in unusual circumstances due to the pandemic this past year attaches a whole new meaning to what a great place to work looks like. Working remotely and staying engaged is a challenge for the entire business community. Thanks to a solid foundation of trust and solidarity at Hyundai Canada, we pulled together as one, and have grown even stronger as a team," says Kirk Merrett, director of human resources and administration at Hyundai Canada. "I'm extremely proud of the leadership team at Hyundai Canada, and each and every one of our employees who rose to the challenge of sustaining our existing strong culture. This is a testament to everyone's sense of pride and commitment to not only one another, but also to Hyundai customers across Canada."

Over the past year, Hyundai Canada's leadership team have multiplied their communication touchpoints with employees to keep them up to date with rapid changes taking place and their impact. HAC's human resources team has been conducting regular virtual events to encourage connectivity and employee recognition. The organization has conducted consistent poll surveys to gather feedback and ensure a sincere culture of listening. The company has continued its efforts to foster a culture of co-operation and inclusion with its Employee Resource Groups: [email protected] and [email protected]

Employee wellness has been a central focus of Hyundai Canada over the past year, offering various channels for employees to communicate with one another and encourage difficult conversations in a safe environment. Regular newsletters and holistic wellness information has been shared on a regular basis to encourage personnel to take care of their health. Virtual workout and meditation classes have been provided to all HAC staff to encourage mindfulness in their daily lives.

Hyundai Canada was recognized for being one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada in 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was named Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness in 2020; and listed for Best Workplaces™ for Women in 2019 and 2021. The Organization was certified as a Great Place to Work in 2017.

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 221 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

Check out www.greatplacetowork.ca.

