The paediatric health centre in Canada's capital, CHEO is a global leader in paediatric health care and research, serving patients from eastern and northern Ontario, western Quebec, and Nunavut. CHEO's Hematology and Oncology Program provides comprehensive care for children and youth with blood and cancer disorders. Last year 110 children and youth were diagnosed with cancer, with 500 others in active care. As part of the event, Steve Read, president and CEO, CHEO Foundation accepted a $250,000 donation to support paediatric cancer care.

Hyundai Canada dealers and representatives, together with CHEO oncology patient ambassadors and CHEO Foundation team at today's handprint ceremony and $250,000 cheque presentation.

"We are incredibly grateful to Hyundai Hope on Wheels for this generous gift. Their support is a powerful investment in the future of paediatric cancer care," said Read. "At CHEO, we're committed to providing world-class care and advancing treatment options for children and youth facing cancer. Partnerships like this one help make that possible — and bring renewed hope to families when they need it most."

CHEO Research Institute (RI) is at the forefront of paediatric cancer research, with experts advancing both clinical and lab-based studies to improve outcomes for children. As a member of the international Children's Oncology Group, CHEO RI participates in more than 30 multi-centre studies focused on innovative treatments — from safer, less invasive diagnostics to new approaches for brain cancer. In the lab, senior scientists at CHEO RI are leading groundbreaking work, including a first-of-its-kind oral immunotherapy for neuroblastoma, targeted therapies using anti-Inhibitor of Apoptosis (IAP) drugs, and personalized cancer treatments using a pre-clinical transplantation platform.

The Handprint Ceremony that marked today's announcement is a signature event of Hyundai Hope on Wheels, where children and families affected by cancer — along with donors, researchers, and community supporters — are invited to leave their painted handprints on a Hyundai vehicle. Each print serves as a symbol of hope and resilience in the fight against childhood cancer and a reminder of the shared commitment to advancing research and care for young cancer patients. The event brought together members of the CHEO and Hyundai communities to honour the resilience of young patients and the importance of ongoing research.

"As we continue our first year of Hyundai Hope on Wheels in Canada, it's incredibly moving to see how each Handprint Ceremony brings communities together in support of children and families affected by cancer," said Kirk Merrett, Hyundai Canada's director of human resources and administration and the Hyundai Canada executive who administers Hyundai Hope on Wheels. "Today at CHEO, we're proud to stand alongside world-class researchers, dedicated care teams, and inspiring young patients as we work toward a future without childhood cancer. This is only the beginning of our commitment — and we're honoured to help drive progress, one handprint at a time."

Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a newly-formed, registered non-profit dedicated to funding research and care programs, and raising awareness to support young cancer patients and survivors. This donation to CHEO is part of more than $4 million Hyundai Hope on Wheels has committed in 2025 to support paediatric oncology centres across Canada — the beginning of an annual commitment to funding childhood cancer research. Through this initiative, Hyundai Canada is proud to help create brighter futures for children by supporting the communities where its customers and employees live and work.

About CHEO

Based in Canada's capital, CHEO is a globally renowned health institution with a mission to provide exceptional care and support to children, youth and their families. Opening our doors in 1974, we offer a full range of specialized paediatric care and services to children from eastern and northern Ontario, western Quebec and Nunavut. Our site is home to a hospital, a children's treatment centre, a school, a research institute, and is affiliated with the University of Ottawa as an academic health science centre. Named Canada's best health-care employer by Forbes in 2024 and 2025, we are home to more than 6,500 staff, clinicians, scientists and researchers, as well as volunteers – all of whom work together to help children and youth achieve their best lives.

About Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Hyundai Hope on Wheels will be a registered non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Formed in Canada in 2025, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides support to both research, through grants, and care and survivorship, through impact donations. First launched in the U.S. in 1998, it is now one of the largest non-profit funders of paediatric cancer research in that country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels in Canada comes from Hyundai Auto Canada and its more than 226 Canadian dealers nationwide.

