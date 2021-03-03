Hyundai Canada posts strong February sales; largest gains seen in SUVs and EVs

Hyundai Canada up by 2.4%, again outperforming the industry

Industry down by 9.9%

MARKHAM, ON, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Today Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. announced February sales of 7,782 units, an increase of 2.4% over the same month last year. Hyundai's crossovers and SUVs posted strong gains, as well as the brand's all-electric compact crossover, the Kona Electric.

Kona remains at the top of its segment, selling a total of 2,058 units, up by 27.6% from February 2020. Palisade posted a gain of 37.8%, for a total of 605 units. As Hyundai Canada continues to grow its electrified fleet and eco presence as Canada's second-largest distributor of electric vehicles, the Kona Electric posted a significant 70.3% gain for a total of 356 units.

Consumer favourites in the compact car and intermediate SUV segments, Elantra and Santa Fe finished strong with 1,458 and 848 units respectively.

"With better programs and products in place, we are confident we will continue to experience strong sales with our SUVs and electrified vehicles throughout the year," said Ken Maisonville, Director of Sales with Hyundai Canada.

February Product and Corporate News

IONIQ 5 Global Reveal: Hyundai Motor Company unveiled IONIQ 5, a new battery-electric vehicle.

Hyundai Motor Group unveils TIGER uncrewed ultimate mobility vehicle concept.

Nameplate Sales % Change Santa Fe 848 +6.5% Palisade 605 +37.8% Kona 2,058 +27.6% Sonata 213 -15.8% Elantra 1,458 +3.4% Ioniq 334 -37.6% Venue 543 +2.1% Tucson 1,521 -9.0% Veloster 14 -77.8%

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 221 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

