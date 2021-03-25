MARKHAM, ON, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. (HAC) is proud to announce that it has been named on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ for Women. Hyundai Canada is the only automotive industry company to receive this designation in Canada after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

"This is a great testament to our efforts in the diversity and equality space. Being on the list of the greatest places to work for women reflects the importance of diversity and the strides we take to remove barriers and ensure equity within our organization and our industry. Not only does this make us a better community, but a great environment that caters to all of our consumers on that front," said Don Romano, President and CEO of Hyundai Canada.

Hyundai Canada has been working hard to close the gender gap and have an equitable workplace every day. As women currently represent 35 per cent of the workforce in Hyundai Canada, the company has centred its efforts to create equal opportunity and build a culture that creates a more productive work environment.

Furthermore, women at Hyundai have formed a dedicated employee resource group called Women at HAC to promote dialogue for change and the empowerment of female team members, customers and partners. Through mentorships, volunteering, and professional development, team members have been collaborating within the organization and surrounding community to challenge perceptions while creating and strengthening connections and awareness of women in business.

The Best Workplaces™ for Women list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90 per cent confidence and a plus or minus five per cent margin of error.

To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified™ in the past year, headquartered in Canada and have a minimum of 15 female employees, and at least 90% of employees must agree that people are treated fairly, regardless of their gender. Great Place to Work® determined the best based on the overall Trust Index score from female employees.

Hyundai Canada was recognized for being one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada in 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was named Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness in 2020; and listed for Best Workplaces™ for Women in 2019. The Organization was certified as a Great Place to Work in 2017.

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 221 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

