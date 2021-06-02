Hyundai Canada launches pre-order program for the highly-anticipated IONIQ 5 electric CUV

"Since the IONIQ 5 was revealed earlier this year, it's the vehicle our dealers, existing customers and new fans of the Hyundai brand are most eager to experience, and we can see why. IONIQ 5 offers progressive design, the versatility, space and capability of a utility vehicle, with the low cost of ownership and driving pleasure one can only achieve from driving fully-electric," says Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Canada.

The Rapid Progression of Hyundai Canada's EV Business

Hyundai Canada is committed to leading the growth of mainstream EV adoption in Canada and meeting the needs of the increasing number of consumers who are interested in switching to an EV. A recent example of this commitment is Hyundai recently making all four of its fast chargers located at the Hyundai Canada headquarters in Markham, Ontario free and accessible to all EV owners, regardless of whether or not they are a Hyundai customer.

IONIQ 5 joins an already well-rounded emission-free portfolio at Hyundai currently consisting of the Ioniq, the Kona EV, and the NEXO fuel cell SUV. For those seeking plug-in or hybrid options, Hyundai offers electrified versions of the additional Ioniq vehicles, Elantra, Sonata, Tucson and Santa Fe.

With well over the majority of the portfolio now electrified, Hyundai Canada dealers are fully committed to enhancing their operations in order to continue to provide an exceptional EV customer experience at every turn. Hyundai Canada's entire dealer network is now fully committed to becoming EV-certified in accordance with Hyundai's Dealership EV standards. These standards include: upgrading charging capability, extensive training for dealership staff and purchasing the necessary tools to service electric vehicle batteries.

IONIQ 5 is part of Hyundai Motor Group's plan to introduce 23 BEV models and sell 1-million BEV units worldwide by 2025. Following the launch of IONIQ 5, Hyundai will expand its BEV lineup with IONIQ 6, a midsize electric sedan, and IONIQ 7, a large electric SUV.

"IONIQ 5 addresses the range needs and overall space and functionality concerns many customers have about taking the leap to drive electric. Not only is the all-new IONIQ 5 a vehicle that re-defines the possibilities of the EV lifestyle, it signals the next phase in Hyundai's growing emission-free vehicle lineup," concludes Romano. "The market and its offerings are evolving. The Canadian customer is steadily starting to embrace the idea of driving electric, and in signature Hyundai style, we are ready to meet them there with what they expect, and more."

Canadians can begin pre-ordering the IONIQ 5 today. For more information and to pre-order the IONIQ 5 CUV, please visit: https://www.hyundaicanada.com/en/coming-soon/2022-ioniq-5/pre-order

About the Hyundai IONIQ 5

IONIQ 5 in Canada is available with two battery pack options: 58 kWh or 77.4 kWh, and a range of drive combinations to fit the needs of every customer. Customers can mate the 77.4 kWh battery pack to two electric motor layouts, either with a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors. The top-of-the-line dual motor setup is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option producing a combined power output of 320 horsepower and 446 lb-ft. of torque. An IONIQ 5 with this configuration can go from 0 to 100 kilometres in just over five seconds. The single-motor layout (2WD) with a rear motor and 77.4 kWh battery pack offers 225 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque.

When equipped with a single motor (2WD) and the 77.4 kWh battery, IONIQ 5's targeted maximum driving range on a single charge is up to 480 kilometres. The estimated ranges for the Canadian IONIQ 5 lineup are as follows:

MODEL ESTIMATED RANGE Essential RWD SR 354 kilometres Preferred RWD SR 354 kilometres Preferred AWD LR w/Ultimate Package 400 kilometres Preferred AWD LR 435 kilometres Preferred RWD LR 480 kilometres

The IONIQ 5 sets the benchmark to redefine the electric mobility lifestyle with sustainable and innovative features. IONIQ 5 is built on Hyundai's dedicated BEV architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), enabling it to have unique proportions on an elongated 3,000 mm wheelbase – the longest wheelbase in Hyundai's North American product lineup. With short overhangs and no engine bulk forward, the entire vehicle becomes useful, and with E-GMP, IONIQ 5 offers innovative interior design with eco-friendly materials, reflecting Hyundai's commitment to sustainability by utilizing eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired colours. The seats, headliner, door trim, floor and armrest sustainably sourced materials, such as recycled PET bottles, plant-based (bio PET) yarns and natural wool yarns, eco-processed leather with plant-based extracts, and bio paint with plant extracts.

Where the IONIQ 5 truly shines is in its charging functionality, outclassing previous generation competitors' capability. IONIQ 5's E-GMP can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. The platform offers available 800-V charging capability, and can accommodate 400-V charging, without the need for additional components or adapters. The multi-charging system is a world's first patented technology that operates the motor and inverter to boost 400 V to 800 V for stable charging compatibility.

Strong performance blended with ultra-fast charging and a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function as well as advanced connectivity and driver assistance features offer the ultimate in-car experience while ensuring safety. The IONIQ 5 offers a plethora of the latest advanced technology and safety features. For the first time in a Hyundai, the IONIQ 5 features a Head-Up Display (HUD) with Augmented Reality (AR) mode, turning the windshield into a display screen. Other features include Highway Driving Assist 2 making highway driving more convenient and Hyundai's suite of proven safety technology such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist; and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist and Driver Attention Warning.

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 221 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

For more information about Hyundai and its products, please visit www.hyundainews.ca or contact a representative of the public relations team below.

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

For further information: Jenn McCarthy, National Manager, PR, Hyundai Auto Canada Corporation, [email protected], 416-770-0842; Mohga Hassib, Coordinator, PR, Hyundai Auto Canada Corporation, [email protected], 905-948-6882; Jackie Kleinburg, Senior Account Manager, The Colony Project, [email protected]

Related Links

www.hyundaicanada.com

