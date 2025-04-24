On Thursday, April 24th, the 100 percent electric, multiple award-winning IONIQ 5 will depart from Hyundai Canada's headquarters in Markham, Ontario, and make its way west across Canada and north to the shores of Arctic Ocean in the hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk, in the Northwest Territories. Along this journey, the vehicle will be covering over 15,000 kilometres of diverse landscapes and remote northern roads.

Behind the wheel of this exceptional expedition is Mr. Patrick Nadeau, an electric vehicle enthusiast who drove his own IONIQ 5 from Québec to Mexico in 2022. That journey captivated thousands of Canadians; generating support and intrigue from the EV community and was featured in numerous media outlets. By travelling over 15,000 kilometres without using a drop of fuel, Mr. Nadeau proved that long-distance electric travel is not only possible but also beneficial in many ways.

A technological and human mission

This project combines both technological ambition and human purpose. It aims to demonstrate that Hyundai's EV innovation through its Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) enables long-distance travel—even in remote areas—with a fully electric vehicle. The reliable performance of the IONIQ 5, combined with Canada's rapidly growing charging infrastructure, makes possible what many once thought unachievable - a journey to the heart of the Canadian Arctic with a fully electric vehicle.

Of course, a journey like this also has its challenges. As Patrick and his IONIQ 5 make their way north, access to EV charging stations will become increasingly difficult, just like the road conditions. Ferries schedules and availability are also hard to predict given the high flow of water in Spring. Hyundai Canada and Mr. Nadeau will share the realities of this road trip in multiple ways throughout.

Over the course of the approximate two-month journey spanning over 15,000 kilometres, Patrick Nadeau will produce exclusive content to be shared across Hyundai Canada's official social media channels. Canadians will be invited to follow the northern adventure through weekly updates, experiencing the challenges, discoveries, and unforgettable moments alongside him. A documentary-style travelogue is also planned to showcase the journey.

But the project doesn't end there. In partnership with Hyundai Hope on Wheels—a Canadian nonprofit organization committed to the fight against paediatric cancer—Patrick will also capture immersive virtual reality experiences along the way. These will be offered free of charge to multiple hospitals across the country, allowing young patients to virtually explore the Arctic from their rooms during treatment.

"This project is more than just a road trip. It's a statement of purpose. We believe in an electrified future that is accessible, reliable, and inspiring for all Canadians — from urban centres to the furthest reaches of the North," says Christine Smith, director of marketing at Hyundai Canada.

About the vehicle

To undertake this adventure, Patrick Nadeau will be driving a 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Preferred with the Ultimate package. The sole alteration made to this cutting-edge electric vehicle is a vibrant, custom wrap designed to ensure high visibility for the project throughout this journey. For the rest, the IONIQ 5 remains identical to the model that Canadians can purchase at their local dealership.

"As the owner of an IONIQ 5 with over 150,000 kilometres on the odometer, I know the vehicle well enough to trust that no modifications are needed to reach my destination safely," said Patrick Nadeau. "Owning an EV is not the same as a gasoline vehicle, it requires more planning, which EV owners quickly accept and adapt to. The reward for some extra planning is worth it – the joy of instant torque, low cost of ownership, savings on charging versus gas, and a reduced carbon footprint all contribute to my reasons for going electric and for undertaking this epic adventure."

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has taken the automotive world by storm since its launch. It has won numerous prestigious awards such as World Car of the Year, World Electric Car of the Year and World Design of the Year in 2022. Closer to home, it was also crowned Utility Vehicle of the Year and Green Vehicle of the Year in 2023 by the members of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC). For 2025, the IONIQ 5 is refreshed with numerous enhancements, including an available 84 kWh battery that allows an official range of up to 504 kilometres.

Media can also subscribe to Hyundai Canada's news alerts to get all the updates throughout this inspiring journey.

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last five years by the Great Place to Work® Institute. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

For more information about Mr. Nadeau's journey and to speak directly with him, please contact:

Jenn McCarthy

National Manager, Product and Brand PR

416-770-0842

[email protected]

Frédéric Mercier

Manager of Public Relations, Brand and Product

514-703-6474

[email protected]

