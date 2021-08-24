Hyundai Canada donates $50,000 to the Sun Youth Organization to help facilitate educational programs

The Sun Youth Organization has been a cornerstone of the Montreal non-profit community since 1954, by providing individuals and families with services that ensure their basic needs and maintain their integrity. While The Sun Youth Organization has a wide range of initiatives, Hyundai Canada is proud to support the particular area of fostering the social and intellectual development of youth. In Montreal's most vulnerable communities, 40 per cent of the population are in the youth demographic.

"Hyundai's shared priorities with Sun Youth – specifically preventing exclusion - allowed us to realize our vison for improving the quality of life for youth that can last a lifetime," said Kirk Merrett, director of human resources and administration at Hyundai Canada. "Everyone should have equal opportunity to thrive academically, and we are honoured to assist in removing some barriers to this through our donation to the Sun Youth Organization."

Since the COVID-19 lockdowns, the Sun Youth Organization has had to pause tutoring, sports and recreation activities, taking every precaution necessary to keep youth safe. In these challenging times, youth from disadvantaged families have needed tutoring services, sports and recreation activities more than ever. The Sun Youth Organization has allocated the funds from Hyundai Canada to go towards the tutoring program for laptops, materials and other resources to help children cope with school closures.

