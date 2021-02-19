Hyundai Canada collects four years of independent customer reviews; receives high satisfaction scores

Of those reviews, 40,985 owners have given their vehicles an overall score of 10/10, while 23,208 owners have scored their vehicles 9/10. An additional 16,940 owners have scored their vehicles 8/10. This signifies that over 93% of owners rate their Hyundai products as an 8/10 or above, with just under half scoring their vehicle a perfect 10.

In late 2016, the company partnered with Reevoo, a user-generated content collection platform that verifies real owners to gather actionable insights that enables a company or manufacturer to measure their own performance and improve their offerings year-on-year.

These ratings represent exceptional satisfaction levels, largely driven by the product's reliability, ease-of-use, practicality and good value-for-money.

"The car has an excellent cost/benefit. Suitable to drive and a lot of space for the driver and passengers," said a recent Reevoo reviewer about the Santa Fe. "I love the comfort and safety of the car. I feel safe with all the safety features," said another customer about the Elantra. The reviews and scores are available real-time on the vehicle landing pages on Hyundai Canada's website.

Elantra stayed consistent at 8.9 from 2017 to 2021

Tucson stood at 8.8 in 2016 and jumped to 9.1 in 2021

Kona stood at 9.0 in 2018 and jumped to 9.1 in 2021

Santa Fe stood at 8.9 in 2017 and moved to 9.2 in 2020

Sonata stood at 8.9 in 2017 and moved to 9.3 in 2021

Palisade stayed consistent at 9.3 rate in 2020 and 2021

Venue stayed consistent at 9.0 rate in 2020 and 2021

Ioniq stood at 8.9 in 2017 and jumped to 9.0 in 2020

Lawrence Hamilton, Director of Marketing with Hyundai Auto Canada, says partnering with Reevoo has been a great step to connect with customers in Canada and receive direct feedback about products and services. "We prioritize product transparency for our prospective customers to ensure they are making informed purchase decisions. Having an accessible and verified user-based portal creates full transparency and allows customers to post what they truly think about their vehicles."

Hyundai Auto Canada was Reevoo's first North American user, after signing up the majority of Europe's auto makers to long-term contracts. Reevoo also provides its services to the broader consumer goods sector beyond automotive, including financial services, retail, and travel providers.

Over the past five years, Hyundai has been ranked consistently high in initial quality and dependability studies, as well as Consumer Reports.

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 221 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

For more information about Hyundai and its products, please visit www.hyundainews.ca or contact:

Jean-François Taylor, Public Relations Supervisor, Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Office: (905) 948-6754, Email: [email protected]

Mohga Hassib, Public Relations Coordinator, Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Office: (905) 948-6882, Email: [email protected]

About Reevoo

Reevoo is a leading martech solution that provides validated reviews for products and services to a wide range of global companies. With a solid foundation built on collecting and publishing reviews from verified purchasers only, Reevoo extends its trust and integrity to companies across 60+ countries in 30 languages.

Media Relations Contact:

Ian Dollimore; Reevoo, London, UK; +44 20 8132 8668; [email protected]

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Related Links

www.hyundaicanada.com

