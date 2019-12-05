Hyundai Canada announces fourth consecutive month of record sales, reports best-ever November results

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Hyundai Canada today announced its best November sales results to date, marking the brand's fourth consecutive months of record sales. In total, 10,582 units were sold in November, a 5.1% increase compared to the same month in 2018. So far in 2019, Hyundai Canada has sold 125,400 units, up 3.6% over the same period last year.

"It's great to see the Kona continue to be so well received by Canadians, having achieved outstanding sales results in its segment since its launch," said Ken Maisonville, Director of Sales with Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. "With our first-ever Venue and new Sonata arriving in dealerships in the coming weeks, we're expecting a great wrap-up to this incredibly successful year."

Hyundai's sales hit another record in November capturing 7.5% market share, up from 7.1% last year.

Kona remains the clear leader in its segment, outselling the second and third place Kicks and Qashqai by 661 and 817 units, respectively.

Elantra is maintaining its spot in the top three of its segment year-to-date, with 14.3% market share.

Nameplate Sales % Change Accent 365 - 57.2% Elantra 3,643 + 26.8% Veloster 69 - 6.8% Ioniq 42 - 88.2% Sonata 124 - 80.8% Venue 8 N/A Kona 2,253 + 91.9% Tucson 2,342 - 0.3% Santa Fe 1,243 - 6.1% Palisade 493 N/A

