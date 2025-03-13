Hyundai Canada and its new non-profit, Hyundai Hope On Wheels, present CHU Sainte-Justine with $1 million grant Français

  • Hyundai Hope On Wheels is a registered non-profit organization, dedicated to supporting paediatric cancer through research funding and raising awareness. 
  • CHU Sainte-Justine is a leader in hematology-oncology care and research in North America. Its cancer centre, Centre de cancérologie Charles-Bruneau, houses the paediatric bone marrow and cord blood transplant national excellence centre for the entire province of Quebec. 
  • Hyundai Canada's $1 million contribution will help fund critical research and provide essential support for patient care and survivorship programs. 

MONTREAL, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Hyundai Canada and its 226 dealers nationwide are proud to announce a $1 million donation to the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation. The donation is one of the first presented by Hyundai Hope On Wheels in Canada, a newly-formed, registered non-profit dedicated to supporting paediatric cancer patients and survivors through research funding and raising awareness to help end childhood cancer. This contribution to CHU Sainte-Justine is part of the more than $4 million committed in 2025 to support paediatric oncology centres nationwide — just the beginning of Hyundai Hope On Wheels' ongoing, annual commitment to funding childhood cancer research in Canada.

"We are incredibly thankful to Hyundai Canada for its generous support and commitment to paediatric cancer patients and their families," said Delphine Brodeur, president and chief executive officer, CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation. "Long-term investment in paediatric research is essential to advancing patient care, and the launch of Hyundai Hope On Wheels in Canada marks a significant step forward for research funding nationwide. We deeply appreciate Hyundai's dedication, which will drive major breakthroughs at CHU Sainte-Justine's Centre de cancérologie Charles-Bruneau, and the vital impact Hyundai Hope On Wheels will have on the lives of children across Quebec facing a cancer diagnosis."

Recognized as a leader in paediatric oncology in North America, CHU Sainte-Justine is home to Quebec's national centre of excellence for paediatric bone marrow and cord blood transplants and is one of the five most active paediatric centres for cord blood transplants in North America. Hyundai Hope On Wheels' donation will not only help fund critical research but also provide essential support for patient care and survivorship programs. 

"We're proud to support CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation as we introduce Hyundai Hope On Wheels in Canada," said Steve Flamand, president and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada. "At Hyundai, driving progress for humanity is at the heart of everything we do, and few causes are more impactful than the fight against childhood cancer. CHU Sainte-Justine's renowned oncology program plays a vital role in providing exceptional care and advancing research for children across Quebec. By working together, we can bring hope to families by helping to bridge critical funding gaps."

Representatives of the CHU Sainte-Justine and its Foundation accepted the $1 million cheque at a press conference on Wednesday, March 12, hosted by Hyundai Canada. The event brought together representatives from Hyundai Canada, CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation and CHU Sainte-Justine patient ambassadors for Hyundai Hope On Wheels' signature Handprint Ceremony. This heartfelt tradition, held at every Hyundai Hope On Wheels event, invites children and families affected by cancer — along with donors, researchers and supporters — to leave their painted handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, creating a powerful symbol of hope in the shared fight against childhood cancer and search for a cure.

Hyundai Canada is dedicated to supporting the communities its employees live and work in and creating brighter futures for all, starting with Canada's youth. Each year, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will distribute research and support grants to institutions and organizations across Canada, helping to advance treatments and improve outcomes for children facing cancer.

About CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

The CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation mobilizes communities in support of the excellence and innovation that are the hallmarks of Sainte-Justine. The Foundation strives to inspire and motivate donors to help transform pediatric medicine and improve the lives of children and their family. One gift at a time, the Foundation empowers Sainte-Justine to drive change and build a better tomorrow for all.

About Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels will be a registered non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Formed in Canada in 2025, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides support to both research, through grants, and care and survivorship, through impact donations. First launched in the U.S. in 1998, it is now one of the largest non-profit funders of paediatric cancer research in that country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels in Canada comes from Hyundai Auto Canada and its more than 226 Canadian dealers nationwide. 

