"I look forward to this exciting, new challenge here at Hyundai Canada where I will continue my communications approach of honesty, openness and transparency in all that I do," said Ross. "Throughout my career, I've focused on building trust and engaging audiences in meaningful ways, ensuring clarity in communications – be it with the media, the public or employees.I look forward to working with the talented Hyundai Canada team in sharing the company's commitment to sustainability, while providing an outstanding product for Canadian automobile consumers."

Ross brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. With decades of experience in the public sector, including high-profile roles at the Toronto Transit Commission and the City of Toronto, he is known for his strategic approach to crisis management, media relations and public engagement. His ability to navigate complex issues with integrity and clarity has made him a respected voice in the communications industry.

"Brad's exceptional track record in strategic communication, crisis management, and building public trust makes him an invaluable addition to our organization," says Christine Smith, director of marketing at Hyundai Canada. "We're confident his leadership and expertise will help strengthen our brand and deepen our connection with Canadians."

Ross joins at an exciting time for the brand, which recently announced significant changes to its executive leadership, as well as the launch of Hyundai Hope On Wheels in Canada, its largest CSR initiative to date. Ross will be the day-to-day lead for all future internal and external corporate and CSR announcements and inquiries.

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 226 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last seven years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

