Hyundai Canada adds veteran communications expert Brad Ross to lead corporate PR Français

News provided by

Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Mar 07, 2025, 10:35 ET

  • The former chief communications officer for the City of Toronto and executive director of corporate communications for the Toronto Transit Commission takes on newly-created role of senior manager of corporate communications within Hyundai Canada's PR team.
  • The senior manager of corporate communications is responsible for enhancing and protecting the public image of Hyundai Canada, internally and externally, by implementing strategic and proactive communication programs.

MARKHAM, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Hyundai Auto Canada (HAC) today announced that Brad Ross has joined the company as its first-ever senior manager of corporate communications. This new role within Hyundai Canada's marketing department is focused on showcasing Hyundai's corporate objectives, such as its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and executive and employee profiling for both internal and external audiences, as well as leading crisis communications management. Jenn McCarthy, national manager of public relations, will continue to lead brand and product PR, with both Brad and Jenn reporting to Christine Smith, director of marketing for Hyundai Auto Canada.

"I look forward to this exciting, new challenge here at Hyundai Canada where I will continue my communications approach of honesty, openness and transparency in all that I do," said Ross. "Throughout my career, I've focused on building trust and engaging audiences in meaningful ways, ensuring clarity in communications – be it with the media, the public or employees.I look forward to working with the talented Hyundai Canada team in sharing the company's commitment to sustainability, while providing an outstanding product for Canadian automobile consumers."

Ross brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. With decades of experience in the public sector, including high-profile roles at the Toronto Transit Commission and the City of Toronto, he is known for his strategic approach to crisis management, media relations and public engagement. His ability to navigate complex issues with integrity and clarity has made him a respected voice in the communications industry. 

"Brad's exceptional track record in strategic communication, crisis management, and building public trust makes him an invaluable addition to our organization," says Christine Smith, director of marketing at Hyundai Canada. "We're confident his leadership and expertise will help strengthen our brand and deepen our connection with Canadians."

Ross joins at an exciting time for the brand, which recently announced significant changes to its executive leadership, as well as the launch of Hyundai Hope On Wheels in Canada, its largest CSR initiative to date. Ross will be the day-to-day lead for all future internal and external corporate and CSR announcements and inquiries.

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 226 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last seven years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Media Contacts:

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Organization Profile

Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 221 dealerships...