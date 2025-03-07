News provided byHyundai Auto Canada Corp.
Mar 07, 2025, 10:35 ET
- The former chief communications officer for the City of Toronto and executive director of corporate communications for the Toronto Transit Commission takes on newly-created role of senior manager of corporate communications within Hyundai Canada's PR team.
- The senior manager of corporate communications is responsible for enhancing and protecting the public image of Hyundai Canada, internally and externally, by implementing strategic and proactive communication programs.
MARKHAM, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Hyundai Auto Canada (HAC) today announced that Brad Ross has joined the company as its first-ever senior manager of corporate communications. This new role within Hyundai Canada's marketing department is focused on showcasing Hyundai's corporate objectives, such as its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and executive and employee profiling for both internal and external audiences, as well as leading crisis communications management. Jenn McCarthy, national manager of public relations, will continue to lead brand and product PR, with both Brad and Jenn reporting to Christine Smith, director of marketing for Hyundai Auto Canada.
