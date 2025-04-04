Hyundai Auto Canada one of 2025 Best Workplaces™ in Canada

The Trust Index™ used to score companies looks at the core aspects of a great workplace, such as trust in leadership, camaraderie among colleagues, and loyalty to the company. It also considers the diversity of responses across demographics. The survey provides a comprehensive snapshot of Hyundai Canada's organizational culture, and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. It's a reflection of the employee experience, highlighting our commitment to building a workplace that values trust, respect, and opportunity.

"Innovation is part of our DNA at Hyundai Canada, and that wouldn't be possible without the forward-thinking team that we have here," said Steve Flamand, president and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada. "Thanks to our team member's agile culture and commitment to integrating our corporate ethos in their daily work, we continue to be a best workplace in Canada. We are grateful that Great Place to Work continues to recognize our efforts in the automotive sector and help us set the benchmark for what a successful business culture looks like."

"Hyundai Canada has been purposeful in growing our corporate culture to adapt to an ever-evolving Canadian cosmopolitan country, to attract and retain talent," said Kirk Merrett, director of human resources and administration. "Maintaining our winning streak for eight consecutive years as a Best Workplace® underscores our strong corporate culture, leadership team and people-first approach, which is guided by Hyundai's corporate ethos of Progress for Humanity."

Hyundai Canada's award-winning corporate culture was built over the years by providing an array of self-development platforms for team members as well as examining different avenues to uplift its local community and the communities in which its customers work and live.

Physical and Mental Health Benefits

Every year, Hyundai Canada partners with experts to provide on-site resources for team members to take care of their health. This includes an annual biometric screening clinic at its headquarters in Markham that gives team members direct access to their health status, which they can then share with their own providers. Mental health services are also available to all team members, providing confidential support and advice on any challenges they may be experiencing in the workplace or their personal lives. Other key services include massage therapy and on-site yoga.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels and CSR programs

This year, Hyundai Canada and its 226 dealers established Hyundai Hope on Wheels, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting paediatric cancer patients and survivors through research funding and raising awareness to help end childhood cancer. The non-profit organization will donate $4 million in 2025 to paediatric cancer research and care.

Over the years, Hyundai Canada has been an active partner with 360ºkids, working to help combat youth homelessness and remove the stigma around it by raising funds and providing support vehicles. This year, Hyundai Canada and its York Region Dealers raised $90,000 after participating in the 12th annual 360ºExperience fundraiser where Hyundai Canada's executive team spent a cold winter's night on the street during 360ºkids' signature fundraising event that raises awareness about the harsh realities faced by unhoused youth.

Moreover, Hyundai Canada actively partners with various organizations to support youth through multi-year commitments to fund education scholarships with Automotive Business School of Canada (ABSC) and, most recently, the Pinball Clemons Foundation, an organization that supports marginalized and racialized youth through scholarships and mentorship.

Hyundai Canada was first certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2017 and has consistently been listed among Canada's Best Workplaces™ every year since.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with 226 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last seven years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

