"I can't think of a better person to lead Hyundai in Canada than Steve. He brings invaluable experience through his numerous positions across the globe, matched with a customer-focused mindset and Canadian roots," says Randy Parker, chief executive officer of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America. "With the rise of EVs and hybrids, more competitor brands on the way and the increased need to provide convenience and transparency to customers, the automotive industry has never been more fast paced than it is now. Steve has an authentic passion for his work and an entrepreneurial spirit that will serve our team members, dealers and employees well in the future."

Flamand brings a tremendous wealth of diversified experience from more than three decades in the automotive industry. His past roles span the full spectrum of the business, including but not limited to manufacturing; labour relations; product marketing; quality assurance; portfolio planning; corporate and digital strategy; sales; service and marketing.

Originally from Blainville, Quebec, Flamand relocated to Ontario in his teenage years, ultimately earning a degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA, both from Queen's University. Flamand then launched into a fast-tracked career at General Motors that included roles based in Canada, the United States, Europe, South Korea and China.

"Don leaves behind big shoes to fill, but as someone who has been admiring Hyundai and Genesis long before I joined the company, it's truly an honour to take on this new role. I look forward to working alongside the team and our dealers to continue the work of establishing an industry-leading ownership experience for our customers and reinforcing the brands' leadership in technology and future mobility," says Steve Flamand, president and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada.

During his tenure at Hyundai Canada, Romano guided the company to record retail sales and market share resulting in Hyundai becoming the second largest import brand in Canada. He also led the successful launch of Genesis in Canada which has become the fastest-growing luxury brand in Canada with seven consecutive years of growth since its inception.

"Thanks to Steve's leadership, Hyundai achieved incredible growth over the past seven years attaining record sales and becoming the second largest import brand and fourth largest automotive brand in Canada for the first time in the company's history" says Don Romano. "Steve was also a major force in establishing our diversity vision, and advocating for women and minorities in key positions to ensure Hyundai's success is sustainable as the world and our business environment changes at an increasingly rapid pace."

In this new role, Flamand will oversee the daily operations of both Hyundai and Genesis in Canada and its network of 226 Hyundai dealers, and 31 Genesis distributors nationwide, with a continued focus on enhancing the customer experience through digitization across the entire business and guide the strategic vision for the brands.

"Using the advanced, industry-leading digital and organizational framework Steve spearheaded in the past few years, Hyundai and Genesis in Canada are absolutely prepared for the challenges and changes that will face the Canadian automotive market this year and in years ahead," concludes Romano.

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last seven consecutive years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Contact Information:

Jenn McCarthy

National Manager, Brand and Product PR

Hyundai Auto Canada

[email protected]

416-770-0842

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.