As part of Hyundai Canada's vision for the future and commitment to the principle of the brand ethos, 'Progress for Humanity,' the OEM is dedicated to supporting the communities its employees live and work in and creating brighter futures for all, starting with Canada's youth. Hyundai Canada's goal is to provide support to institutions and organizations across Canada in all the communities served by its dealers and where its valued customers live.

"Children are the future, and they deserve every opportunity to grow, play and learn in a world free of paediatric cancer. Despite advancements in research, cancer remains the second most common cause of death among Canadian children aged 1-14. Each year, approximately 1,000 children are diagnosed with the disease, and tragically, one in six will not survive," explains Steve Flamand executive director of sales and digital strategy at Hyundai Canada. "Through Hyundai Hope On Wheels, we aim to drive innovative research and discoveries to improve survival rates, in partnership with our dealer network."

Hyundai Canada's network of 226 dealerships nationwide plays a vital role in supporting Hyundai Hope On Wheels with a donation from every new vehicle sold. With the inception of the non-profit in Canada, every new vehicle sale contributes to Hyundai Hope On Wheels as of January 1, 2025.

"Research for paediatric cancer remains drastically underfunded in Canada. On behalf of Hyundai Canada's dealer network, we're proud that this has become a keystone commitment for Hyundai Canada and of our role in supporting it," says Rein Knol, president of the Hyundai Canada National Dealer Council. "With every new vehicle sale contributing to the cause, we know our customers will feel even better when they drive off the lot in their new Hyundai."

Reflecting that the impact of a cancer diagnosis extends beyond treatment and can impact patients' lives for many years to come, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will provide support to both research, through grants, and care and survivorship, through impact donations.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels was established by Hyundai Motor America in 1998 and has grown to be one of the leading funders of paediatric cancer research in the U.S. Its establishment as a separate charitable entity within Canada will be the first of the initiative's global expansion.

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 226 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last seven years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

About Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels will be a registered non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Formed in Canada in 2025, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides support to both research, through grants, and care and survivorship, through impact donations. First launched in the U.S. in 1998, it is now one of the largest non-profit funders of paediatric cancer research in that country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels in Canada comes from Hyundai Auto Canada and its more than 226 Canadian dealers nationwide.

