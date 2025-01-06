Hyundai and Genesis in Canada report 2024 sales, best year in company history Français

News provided by

Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Jan 06, 2025, 13:42 ET

  • Combined 2024 sales for Hyundai and Genesis in Canada total 138,755, representing a new sales record in Hyundai Auto Canada's 41-year history, and new annual sales records for both brands respectively
  • Historical year for Canadian Genesis distributors and Hyundai dealers, resulting in the company being the second largest importer in Canada, three years in-a-row
  • Combined in 2024, Hyundai and Genesis in Canada sold 45,712 electrified vehicles, versus 34,409 in 2023

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Hyundai Canada reports annual sales of 131,715 units, a 13.9 per cent increase compared to 2023, and its best ever sales year. The Genesis luxury division and its 31 Canadian distributors also achieved a new annual sales record, 7,040 units representing an increase of 6.4 per cent versus CY2023.

Wide-ranging SUV lineup driving growth

The top three selling vehicles for Hyundai Canada in 2024 were the KONA (30,020 units), TUCSON (29,837 units), and ELANTRA (20,427 units). Following close behind in sales were the IONIQ 5 (13,484 units) and SANTA FE (11,334 units). The PALISADE saw an annual increase of 10.3 per cent (7,910 units).

The award-winning Genesis GV70 SUV has been the luxury brand's best-seller in Canada consecutively since arriving to market in the second half of 2021, with 1,522 sales in its debut year. Four years later, the GV70 recorded sales of 4,048 in 2024, representing growth of 30.1 per cent versus 2023. The GV80 SUV also posted a YoY gain, with 1,187 deliveries, up 6.4 per cent versus 2023.

2024 saw nine months of YoY growth for Genesis in Canada, including consecutive growth since August, driven by consistent demand for GV70 and GV80, and bolstered by the market arrival of the all-new, GV80 Coupe, which made its national debut at the renowned Presidents Cup PGA TOUR event at the end of September.

"We're proud of the 2024 sales results we achieved with our 31 Distributors in Canada because it's proof positive that our collective, and top priority of centering entirely on the guest experience is effective. This goes beyond the normal service touches for a luxury automaker to offer and includes elements such as one transparent online price, at-home test drives; and the five-year, worry-free Genesis ownership experience featuring complimentary scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance, as well as at-home valet and courtesy vehicle service," says Eric Marshall, managing director of Genesis Motors Canada.

Electrification options for all

For 2024, the Hyundai electrified lineup accounted for 45,159 deliveries, resulting in a year-over-year increase of 35.1 per cent. The IONIQ 5 led in electrified sales (13,484 units), followed by the TUCSON HEV (11,815 units), and the KONA Electric (9,179 units).

"Looking ahead to 2025, we are excited to welcome the IONIQ 9, three-row EV to dealerships, while continuing to offer Canadians our diverse portfolio, including our award-winning SUV lineup which, depending on the nameplate, provides customers with the choice of EV, PHEV, HEV or ICE powertrains," says Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada.

Strong close to the year, with a surge of IONIQ 5 sales in December

Hyundai Canada's total December sales were 10,110, a year-over-year increase of 13.5 per cent.

The TUCSON (2,331 units), ELANTRA (1,883 units) and IONIQ 5 (1,804 units) were the three best-selling Hyundai models. Hyundai's flagship electric vehicle, the IONIQ 5, had another excellent month (1,804 sales), marking the third consecutive month of it being in the top three best-selling vehicles for Hyundai.

Led by the IONIQ 5's strong performance, Hyundai's electrified fleet continued its positive momentum in December with 4,338 units sold, representing over 40 per cent of the total December sales volume, a 60 per cent increase versus last December. This includes pure electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Genesis closed 2024 with its best December on record, representing a 12.4 per cent gain, propelled by YoY increases for GV70 (+14.6 per cent) and GV80 (+80.4 per cent).

"The Canadian luxury automotive market saw headwinds in 2024, but we persevered and will continue to do so in 2025 and beyond with our steadfast focus on providing a highly personalized experience for our guests, supported by our award-winning lineup. In 2025, we look forward to the redesigned GV70 coming to market, and the opening of an additional 10 brand-new Genesis Retail Experience (GRX) facilities, bringing our total to 27 Genesis dedicated stores nationwide. This marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide exceptional experiences, welcoming even more guests to Genesis and enhancing our nationwide presence," concludes Marshall.

"Despite several market challenges throughout the 2024, Hyundai Canada prevailed with its best year in our 41-year history. The success we achieved reflects open communication between dealers, employees and affiliates to ensure we adapt to the Canadian market and the needs of our customers," concludes Romano.

HYUNDAI - December, and CYTD Total Sales summary

Hyundai Auto
Canada

December -
2024

December-
2023

% Change

2024 YTD

2023 YTD

% Change

10,110

8,905

13.5 %

131,715

115,669

13.9 %

HYUNDAI Model Total Sales in December and CYTD

Vehicle

Dec 2024

Dec 2023

% Change

24CY YTD

23CY YTD

(%) Change

TUCSON

2,331

2,079

12.1 %

29,837

26,110

14.3 %

ELANTRA

1,883

1,343

40.2 %

20,427

20,459

-0.2 %

IONIQ 5

1,804

314

474.5 %

13,484

5,097

164.5 %

KONA

1,349

1,958

-31.1 %

30,020

22,443

33.8 %

VENUE

954

1,075

-11.3 %

11,323

13,592

-16.7 %

SANTA FE

720

767

-6.1 %

11,334

12,765

-11.2 %

PALISADE

458

479

-4.4 %

7,910

7,173

10.3 %

SANTA CRUZ

222

192

15.6 %

2,574

3,544

-27.4 %

IONIQ 6

222

600

-63.0 %

2,671

2,873

-7.0 %

SONATA

167

98

70.4 %

2,135

1,606

32.9 %

TOTAL
HYUNDAI

10,110

8,905

13.5 %

131,715

115,669

13.9 %

HYUNDAI 2024 Electrified Sales

Vehicle

CY2024

CY2023

% Change

IONIQ 5

13,484

5,097

164.5 %

TUCSON HEV

11,815

10,119

16.8 %

KONA EV

9,179

5,963

53.9 %

TUCSON
PHEV

3,584

2,676

33.9 %

IONIQ 6

2,671

2,873

-7.0 %

SANTA FE
HEV

2,650

3,301

-19.7 %

ELANTRA
HEV

1,776

2,119

-16.2 %

TOTAL HYUNDAI
ELECTRIFIED

45,159

33,415

13.5 %

GENESIS CY SALES DATA

2023 CYTD

2024 CYTD



(%) Change

Genesis G70

1,019

818

-19.7 %

Genesis G80

330

186

-43.6 %

Genesis G80 EV

53

7

-86.8 %

Genesis G90

47

22

-53.2 %

Total Genesis Cars

1,449

1,033

-28.7 %

Genesis GV60

454

254

-44.1 %

Genesis GV70

3,111

4,048

30.1 %

Genesis GV70 EV

487

292

-40.0 %

Genesis GV80

1,116

1,187

6.4 %

Genesis GV80 Coupe

0

226

-

Total Genesis SUV

5,168

6,007

16.2 %

Total Retail (cars + SUVs)

6,617

7,040

6.4 %

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last seven years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.                                             

Jenn McCarthy
National Manager, Public Relations
Hyundai Auto Canada
(416) 770-0842
[email protected]

Trevor Vandervelde
Analyst, Public Relations
Hyundai Auto Canada
(416) 697-0863
[email protected]

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Organization Profile

Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 221 dealerships...