MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Hyundai Canada reports annual sales of 131,715 units, a 13.9 per cent increase compared to 2023, and its best ever sales year. The Genesis luxury division and its 31 Canadian distributors also achieved a new annual sales record, 7,040 units representing an increase of 6.4 per cent versus CY2023.

Wide-ranging SUV lineup driving growth

The top three selling vehicles for Hyundai Canada in 2024 were the KONA (30,020 units), TUCSON (29,837 units), and ELANTRA (20,427 units). Following close behind in sales were the IONIQ 5 (13,484 units) and SANTA FE (11,334 units). The PALISADE saw an annual increase of 10.3 per cent (7,910 units).

The award-winning Genesis GV70 SUV has been the luxury brand's best-seller in Canada consecutively since arriving to market in the second half of 2021, with 1,522 sales in its debut year. Four years later, the GV70 recorded sales of 4,048 in 2024, representing growth of 30.1 per cent versus 2023. The GV80 SUV also posted a YoY gain, with 1,187 deliveries, up 6.4 per cent versus 2023.

2024 saw nine months of YoY growth for Genesis in Canada, including consecutive growth since August, driven by consistent demand for GV70 and GV80, and bolstered by the market arrival of the all-new, GV80 Coupe, which made its national debut at the renowned Presidents Cup PGA TOUR event at the end of September.

"We're proud of the 2024 sales results we achieved with our 31 Distributors in Canada because it's proof positive that our collective, and top priority of centering entirely on the guest experience is effective. This goes beyond the normal service touches for a luxury automaker to offer and includes elements such as one transparent online price, at-home test drives; and the five-year, worry-free Genesis ownership experience featuring complimentary scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance, as well as at-home valet and courtesy vehicle service," says Eric Marshall, managing director of Genesis Motors Canada.

Electrification options for all

For 2024, the Hyundai electrified lineup accounted for 45,159 deliveries, resulting in a year-over-year increase of 35.1 per cent. The IONIQ 5 led in electrified sales (13,484 units), followed by the TUCSON HEV (11,815 units), and the KONA Electric (9,179 units).

"Looking ahead to 2025, we are excited to welcome the IONIQ 9, three-row EV to dealerships, while continuing to offer Canadians our diverse portfolio, including our award-winning SUV lineup which, depending on the nameplate, provides customers with the choice of EV, PHEV, HEV or ICE powertrains," says Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada.

Strong close to the year, with a surge of IONIQ 5 sales in December

Hyundai Canada's total December sales were 10,110, a year-over-year increase of 13.5 per cent.

The TUCSON (2,331 units), ELANTRA (1,883 units) and IONIQ 5 (1,804 units) were the three best-selling Hyundai models. Hyundai's flagship electric vehicle, the IONIQ 5, had another excellent month (1,804 sales), marking the third consecutive month of it being in the top three best-selling vehicles for Hyundai.

Led by the IONIQ 5's strong performance, Hyundai's electrified fleet continued its positive momentum in December with 4,338 units sold, representing over 40 per cent of the total December sales volume, a 60 per cent increase versus last December. This includes pure electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

Genesis closed 2024 with its best December on record, representing a 12.4 per cent gain, propelled by YoY increases for GV70 (+14.6 per cent) and GV80 (+80.4 per cent).

"The Canadian luxury automotive market saw headwinds in 2024, but we persevered and will continue to do so in 2025 and beyond with our steadfast focus on providing a highly personalized experience for our guests, supported by our award-winning lineup. In 2025, we look forward to the redesigned GV70 coming to market, and the opening of an additional 10 brand-new Genesis Retail Experience (GRX) facilities, bringing our total to 27 Genesis dedicated stores nationwide. This marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide exceptional experiences, welcoming even more guests to Genesis and enhancing our nationwide presence," concludes Marshall.

"Despite several market challenges throughout the 2024, Hyundai Canada prevailed with its best year in our 41-year history. The success we achieved reflects open communication between dealers, employees and affiliates to ensure we adapt to the Canadian market and the needs of our customers," concludes Romano.

HYUNDAI - December, and CYTD Total Sales summary

Hyundai Auto

Canada December -

2024 December-

2023 % Change 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Change 10,110 8,905 13.5 % 131,715 115,669 13.9 %

HYUNDAI Model Total Sales in December and CYTD

Vehicle Dec 2024 Dec 2023 % Change 24CY YTD 23CY YTD (%) Change TUCSON 2,331 2,079 12.1 % 29,837 26,110 14.3 % ELANTRA 1,883 1,343 40.2 % 20,427 20,459 -0.2 % IONIQ 5 1,804 314 474.5 % 13,484 5,097 164.5 % KONA 1,349 1,958 -31.1 % 30,020 22,443 33.8 % VENUE 954 1,075 -11.3 % 11,323 13,592 -16.7 % SANTA FE 720 767 -6.1 % 11,334 12,765 -11.2 % PALISADE 458 479 -4.4 % 7,910 7,173 10.3 % SANTA CRUZ 222 192 15.6 % 2,574 3,544 -27.4 % IONIQ 6 222 600 -63.0 % 2,671 2,873 -7.0 % SONATA 167 98 70.4 % 2,135 1,606 32.9 % TOTAL

HYUNDAI 10,110 8,905 13.5 % 131,715 115,669 13.9 %

HYUNDAI 2024 Electrified Sales

Vehicle CY2024 CY2023 % Change IONIQ 5 13,484 5,097 164.5 % TUCSON HEV 11,815 10,119 16.8 % KONA EV 9,179 5,963 53.9 % TUCSON

PHEV 3,584 2,676 33.9 % IONIQ 6 2,671 2,873 -7.0 % SANTA FE

HEV 2,650 3,301 -19.7 % ELANTRA

HEV 1,776 2,119 -16.2 % TOTAL HYUNDAI

ELECTRIFIED 45,159 33,415 13.5 %

GENESIS CY SALES DATA



2023 CYTD 2024 CYTD







(%) Change Genesis G70 1,019 818 -19.7 % Genesis G80 330 186 -43.6 % Genesis G80 EV 53 7 -86.8 % Genesis G90 47 22 -53.2 % Total Genesis Cars 1,449 1,033 -28.7 % Genesis GV60 454 254 -44.1 % Genesis GV70 3,111 4,048 30.1 % Genesis GV70 EV 487 292 -40.0 % Genesis GV80 1,116 1,187 6.4 % Genesis GV80 Coupe 0 226 - Total Genesis SUV 5,168 6,007 16.2 % Total Retail (cars + SUVs) 6,617 7,040 6.4 %

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last seven years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

