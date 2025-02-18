Hydron Energy Receives Funding Support through BC Fast Pilot Program for its Cost-Effective Rare Gas Production and Direct Air Capture Solution

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Hydron Energy Inc., who is combating carbon emissions in the hard-to-abate sectors, announced that it is receiving funding support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) and Innovate BC through the BC Fast Pilot Program. This funding will support the development and demonstration of cost-effective Direct Air Capture (DAC) and Rare Gas Production with Hydron's Energy's breakthrough INTRUPTor™ gas upgrading solution.

The environmentally friendly disruptive gas separation platform extracts carbon dioxide and rare gases from the atmosphere at very low-cost to produce renewable fuel for aviation and aerospace industries. The system will be piloted with a major aviation company in the United States and a leading e-fuel production company in Canada to showcase its capability in advancing clean energy solutions and reducing emissions.

"We would like to thank NRC IRAP and Innovate BC for all the support they have shown us through the BC Fast Pilot Program. We look forward to demonstrating our technology for carbon dioxide removal and renewable fuel production with our North American industrial partners," said Soheil Khiavi, CEO of Hydron Energy.

Hydron Energy's Intensified Regenerative Upgrading Platform Technology (INTRUPTor™) is a disruptive solution that will revolutionize various market sectors within the gas upgrading industry. Hydron Energy has commercialized the first application of this platform technology to provide affordable renewable natural gas (RNG) production from anaerobic digesters, waste-water treatment plants, and landfills. The INTRUPTor™ is a biomimicry process that operates under ambient conditions and significantly simplifies the plant design and fabrication requirements. As a result, the INTRUPTor™ reduces capital and operating costs by up to 50% and delivers 85% lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to alternative commercial products.

Hydron Energy is a British Columbia (B.C.) based company that was formed in 2020 and is providing novel clean energy solutions for various applications at lower cost and less carbon emissions.

