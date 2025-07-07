Hydron Energy Announces Sale of its First Commercial RNG Production Plant

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Hydron Energy Inc. has received the first order for its first of the kind commercial INTRUPTor-Mid biogas upgrading plant. Hydron will manufacture, deliver, and commission the Renewable Natural Gas Plant in eastern Ontario, Canada.

"We are excited to deploy our INTRUPTor solution for production of renewable natural gas. Our team has worked hard to develop and commercialize this breakthrough solution which saves up to 50% in biogas upgrading costs while significantly improving the carbon intensity (CI) value of the RNG project. We'd like to thank our customer for adopting the most advanced biogas upgrading system in the market" said Hydron CEO Soheil Khiavi.

"The timing couldn't be better for the deployment of our product in Ontario. A large number of biogas production facilities are currently on FIT contracts. With many of these contracts coming to an end, there are dozens of farms that are looking into RNG production as a more lucrative alternative. Based on our proven cost savings and high performance, Hydron's superior product will lower both project cost and carbon footprint." said Hydron SVP of Commercial Operations Mike Winters.

Hydron Energy's Intensified Regenerative Upgrading Platform Technology (INTRUPTor™) is a disruptive solution that will revolutionize various market sectors within the gas separation and upgrading industries. Hydron Energy has commercialized this platform technology to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) from anaerobic digesters, waste-water treatment plants, and landfills. The INTRUPTor uses a biomimicry process that operates under ambient conditions and significantly simplifies the plant design as well as fabrication requirements. As a result, the INTRUPTor reduces capital and operating costs by up to 50% and delivers 80% lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to other available commercial products.

About Hydron Energy Inc.

Hydron Energy is a British Columbia (B.C.) based company that was formed in 2020 and is providing novel clean energy solutions for various applications at lower cost and less carbon emissions. To learn more, visit https://hydron.ca/

For More Information : Hydron Energy, Craig Bond, Director, Sales and Business Development, 604.630.7305 x501, [email protected]