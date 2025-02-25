Hydron Energy Announces Equity Investment from Modern Niagara Group

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Hydron Energy Inc. announced further investment from their strategic partner, Modern Niagara Group Inc., Canada's fastest growing multi-trade contractor and building solutions company. Combating carbon emissions in the hard-to-abate sectors, Hydron Energy is in the final stage of their bridge financing prior to an upcoming Series A investment.

"We are happy to announce that we have received a bridge investment from Modern Niagara Group to meet our ongoing manufacturing requirements. They have been a strategic investor in Hydron, and we are pleased that they also provide manufacturing prowess for our anticipated large volume production," said Hydron CEO Soheil Khiavi.

Hydron Energy's Intensified Regenerative Upgrading Platform Technology (INTRUPTor™) is a disruptive solution that will revolutionize various market sectors within the gas separation and upgrading industries. Hydron Energy has commercialized the first application of this platform technology to provide affordable renewable natural gas (RNG) production from anaerobic digesters, waste-water treatment plants, and landfills. The INTRUPTor™ uses a biomimicry process that operates under ambient conditions and significantly simplifies the plant design and fabrication requirements. As a result, the INTRUPTor™ reduces capital and operating costs by up to 50% and delivers 85% lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to other available commercial products.

"Hydron continues to move its platform forward with upgrading biogas to RNG to start. Modern Niagara is also very interested in leveraging Hydron's platform for on-site oxygen production in hospitals as well as other commercial/industrial applications. We believe there are transformational opportunities in both the RNG and medgas spaces using Hydron's technology," said Philip Amyotte, Modern Niagara's Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and VDC.

About Hydron Energy Inc.

Hydron Energy is a British Columbia (B.C.) based company that was formed in 2020 and is providing novel clean energy solutions for various applications at lower cost and less carbon emissions. To learn more, visit https://hydron.ca/.

About Modern Niagara

Modern Niagara is one of Canada's largest national mechanical, electrical, building services, and building controls contractors that delivers to its clients a broad spectrum of service offerings, including GHG reduction solutions for existing buildings as well as new construction. For more information, visit https://modernniagara.com/.

SOURCE Hydron Energy Inc.

For More Information: Hydron Energy: Craig Bond, Director, Sales and Business Development, 604.630.7305 x501, [email protected]; Modern Niagara Group: Media Inquiries: Jessica Dagg, Director, Brand and Communications, [email protected]