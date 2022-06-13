Comments Invited on the Summary of the Initial Project Description

What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON , June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Eastern Power Inc. is proposing the Hydrogen Ready Power Plant Project, an electricity generating facility located about 15 kilometres south of Sarnia, Ontario. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) invites the public and Indigenous groups to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help the Agency prepare a summary of issues and inform its decision as to whether this project requires an impact assessment.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 83696). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by midnight EDT on July 13, 2022. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to attend a virtual information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

English Sessions French Session June 27, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EDT

June 29, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT July 5, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT

If interested, we invite you to register on SimpleSurvey in advance of the session. For more information on how to attend a session, please contact the Agency using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the first federal comment period for the project. If the Agency determines a federal impact assessment is required, the public and Indigenous groups will have additional opportunities to comment over the course of the impact assessment process.

What is the proposed project?

Eastern Power Inc. is proposing the construction, operation, decommissioning, and abandonment of a natural gas and hydrogen-fueled electricity generating facility, located in the Township of St. Clair, about 15 kilometres south of Sarnia, Ontario. As proposed, the Hydrogen Ready Power Plant Project would have a production capacity of 600 megawatts, and will include a gas turbine, heat recovery boiler, steam turbine, cooling tower and an electrical substation. The project is expected to be in operation for at least 25 years.

