Hydro-Québec will begin building solar generating stations in La Prairie and Varennes in 2020

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec will begin building solar generating stations in La Prairie and Varennes in spring 2020. Commissioning is scheduled for fall 2020.

This project will allow us to conduct the necessary tests to determine whether solar energy is well adapted to the Québec climate, to our generating fleet and to our transmission system.

The two generating stations will have a combined annual generating capacity of close to 10 megawatts (MW), enough to supply about 600 residential customers. The generating stations will be located on land belonging to Hydro-Québec.

Québec companies will play a key role in this project. The contractor selected to build the generating stations is Borea Construction, a subsidiary of Pomerleau. In addition, the Québec company Stace of Trois-Rivières will supply close to 4,000 solar panels for the generating station in La Prairie.

Technical data:

Generating station in La Prairie (site of former La Citière thermal generating station)

Area: 150,000 m 2 , or the equivalent of 28 football fields

, or the equivalent of 28 football fields Installed capacity: 8 MW

Number of solar panels: 26,000

Annual output: 13 GWh

Generating station in Varennes (at Hydro-Québec's research institute, IREQ)

Area: 56,000 m 2 , or the equivalent of 10 football fields

, or the equivalent of 10 football fields Installed capacity: 1.5 MW

Number of solar panels: 4,600

Annual output: 2.6 GWh

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Francis Labbé, Hydro-Québec, 514 289-5005

