MONTRÉAL, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec launched a call for tenders on March 31, 2023. Further to this call, the company has selected 8 bids from 5 developers for a total of 1 550 megawatts (MW) of contract capacity.

See the list of winning bids.

Location of the production facilities (CNW Group/Hydro-Québec)

All projects will be developed in partnership with the local community and 6 will be realized in collaboration with Indigenous communities.

The average supply cost indicated in the winning bids is 7,8¢/kWh (2023 dollars), excluding transmission and balancing.

Over the coming weeks, Hydro-Québec will finalize its power purchase agreements with project proponents, after which the contracts will go to the Régie de l'énergie for approval. The selected proponents are responsible for obtaining all required approvals and permits before they can start to build the facilities.

Electricity deliveries must begin between December 1, 2027, and December 1, 2029, depending on the bid.

Hydro-Québec retained the services of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton & Cie regarding the application of the tendering process and the awarding of power purchase agreements.

Information on calls for tenders launched by Hydro-Québec in its electricity distribution activities is available at www.hydroquebec.com/electricity-purchases-quebec.

