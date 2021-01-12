MONTRÉAL, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Propulsion Québec, the electric and smart transportation (EST) cluster, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Hydro-Québec, the Quebec government corporation that produces and distributes electricity. This one-year renewable partnership will allow Hydro-Québec to support the electrification of transport and the development of new mobility solutions and Propulsion Québec to benefit from the expertise and experience of this world leader in hydroelectricity and in large electricity networks.

For many years, Hydro-Québec's energy and expertise have revolutionized the transportation sector, while supporting the decarbonization of the province. Member since the creation of the cluster in 2017, Hydro-Québec is involved by sitting on the board of directors, in addition to being a key partner in the realization of several projects. Over the past three years, Hydro-Québec and Propulsion Québec have notably collaborated in the publication of the study of Lithium-ion Battery Sector – Developing a promising sector for Quebec's economy, the organization of the first IMPULSION MTL International Fleet Forum and the publication of ZÉRO ÉMISSION : How are bus and truck manufacturers positioned in North America ?, a portrait of the current and future North American offer of medium and heavy zero-emission vehicles.

With this strategic partnership, Hydro-Québec becomes a leading contributor of the cluster's activities, but more specifically, the study project « Feuille de route 2030 » for Quebec's electric and intelligent land transport ecosystem and the 2nd edition of the IMPULSION MTL International Fleet Forum. During the next year, Hydro-Québec will work closely with the electric and smart vehicle cluster on various studies and activities aimed at galvanizing the EST ecosystem.

Today, as a Propulsion Québec partner, Hydro-Québec is reaffirming its support and commitment to the ecosystem and continues to actively participate in the electrification of the Quebec economy.

"Propulsion Québec is pleased to welcome Hydro-Québec as a Major Partner. As a world leader in renewable energies and a major player in technological innovation, Hydro-Québec is deeply committed to the fight against climate change. Through its confidence in Propulsion Québec, Hydro-Québec contributes to the growth of the electric and intelligent transportation industry and to the positioning of our sector as a vector of stimulus for a greener, more prosperous economy and society in Québec" said Sarah Houde, CEO of Propulsion Québec, the electric and smart transportation cluster.

"In Québec, we are fortunate to be able to make transportation electrification possible by easily replacing gas imported from outside with our clean energy. To do this, we need to develop synergies between various stakeholders in the sustainability mobility sector. One of our main objectives is to offer a reliable charging network across Québec to support the increasing number of drivers choosing to drive electric. In addition to providing improved charging options in our network, we're also exploring different avenues related to electrification of vehicle fleets. So, we're very pleased to partner with Propulsion Québec, because transportation electrification is a major growth driver for Hydro-Québec," said France Lampron, Director – Transportation Electrification, Hydro-Québec

About Hydro-Québec

Hydro-Québec generates, transmits and distributes electricity. It is Canada's largest electricity producer and ranks among the world's largest hydropower producers. Its sole shareholder is the Québec government. Its research facilities, collectively called Institut de recherche d'Hydro-Québec (IREQ), conduct R&D in energy-related fields, including energy storage. Hydro-Québec invests $100M in research every year. For more information: www.hydroquebec.com/

About Propulsion Québec

Québec's smart and electric transportation cluster rallies the entire sector around joint projects aimed at positioning Québec as a leader in developing and implementing land transportation systems that promote smart and electric transportation. Created in 2017, Propulsion Québec has over 185 members from a variety of sectors and deploys its resources across six distinct working groups to develop and support innovative projects. The cluster receives financial support from the Government of Québec, the Government of Canada, Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), ATTRIX, the FTQ Fonds de solidarité, Hydro-Québec and Québecor.

