MONTRÉAL, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec has mandated François Rolland to study its collection practices for outstanding bills in certain Indigenous communities and issue recommendations regarding the approach it should take in this matter.

As part of the economic reconciliation process with First Nations and Inuit announced in its Action Plan 2035, Hydro-Québec has been reflecting on its collection practices in Québec's Indigenous communities over the past few months. As an impartial and independent facilitator, Mr. Rolland will help us consider this matter more thoroughly.

François Rolland is a former Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Québec. He also presided over numerous settlement conferences in civil, family and commercial matters.

Mr. Rolland's mandate involves:

Reviewing the history of Hydro-Québec's collection practices in Québec's First Nation and Inuit communities

Situating the issue of outstanding bills within the broader context of economic reconciliation and the energy transition

Ensuring all customers are treated fairly

Making recommendations on the approach that Hydro-Québec should take

In carrying out his duties, Mr. Rolland will be able to draw on the advice of Geneviève Motard, professor of constitutional law and Indigenous rights at the Faculty of Law at Université Laval, and Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Québec-Labrador.

"We have heard the concerns expressed on this complex issue. Our goal is to address it with all the sensitivity, rigour and discernment it requires," said Michael Sabia, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec. "We are confident that Mr. Rolland is the right person to guide us, in a fully open and transparent manner, with both the Indigenous and non-Indigenous populations."

"I am honoured to be entrusted with this important mandate. I hope that my recommendations will help the parties forge a path toward a constructive solution for the good of all," said François Rolland.

At the end of this review, the facilitator's recommendations will be made public.

Biographical notes

The Honourable François Rolland is senior counsel, mediator and arbitrator in Langlois Avocats' litigation group in Montréal.

After holding several positions at Fasken Martineau from 1975 to 1996, he was a Justice of the Superior Court of Québec from 1996 to 2015 and Chief Justice from 2004 to 2015. During his tenure, he presided over numerous trials in all areas of the law and many settlement conferences in civil, family and commercial matters, as well as several facilitation conferences in criminal matters.

Since retiring from the bench, Mr. Rolland rejoined the Québec Bar and was appointed Director of the Voluntary Reimbursement Program, a position he held until 2017. He presides over mediations, including multi-jurisdictional class actions. He also presides over ethics investigations and acts as an arbitrator, particularly in commercial matters.

From 2017 until June 2023, Mr. Rolland was chair of the board of Éducaloi. He is also a founding member and current Vice President of the Institut québécois de réforme du droit et de la justice.

Mr. Rolland was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2020.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

Information: Media relations, 514 289-5005