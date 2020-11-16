Hydro-Québec applauds the publication of the Plan for a Green Economy

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Plan for a Green Economy tabled today by the Québec government is a major milestone in the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Hydro-Québec will play a key role in the implementation of this plan, which will create wealth for the province and facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

"Québec's GHG emissions are already lower than those of other regions in North America, and the Plan for a Green Economy will help us make further improvements in this area," commented Hydro-Québec's President and CEO, Sophie Brochu. "Hydro-Québec intends to act as a catalyst in this vast collective initiative."

The following objectives set forth in the Plan are particularly noteworthy:

increasing electricity exports, which will help neighboring jurisdictions achieve their own GHG reduction targets;

attracting companies wishing to benefit from our green energy to the province;

electrifying buildings to a greater extent;

intensifying transportation electrification efforts;

converting off-grid systems to renewable energy sources;

producing green hydrogen.

We have enough energy available to power the electrification of the Québec economy. That said, the Plan clearly states that greater electrification will create pressure on the grid during peak winter periods. To limit growth in demand during such peaks, it will be necessary to manage electricity use intelligently.

Hydro-Québec has what it takes to do so and plans to implement various measures to meet the challenge.

We will intensify our energy efficiency initiatives, in particular through our subsidiary Hilo, which rewards customers for their energy-saving efforts.

We will work jointly with Énergir to deploy a complementary strategy aimed at reducing GHG emissions from buildings to the greatest extent possible without developing costly new infrastructure.

We will support innovation to develop technological solutions adapted to the Québec context.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Maxence Huard-Lefebvre, Hydro-Québec, 514 289-5005

