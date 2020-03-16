Hydro-Québec announces a number of measure to help customers

MONTRÉAL, March 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Due to the many anticipated consequences of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Hydro-Québec has announced various measures to make life a bit easier for customers who could experience financial difficulties or who must stay at home.

Over the next few weeks, Hydro-Québec will not cut off power to any customers, whether residential or business. The suspension of service interruptions, which lasts from December 1 to March 31, will thus be extended until further notice.

Residential or business customers who expect to have a difficult time paying their bills are invited to make a payment arrangement through our website or by calling customer services at 1 888 385-7252 .

Hydro-Québec also announces that there will be no planned service interruptions to carry out work on the power system, except for those that are absolutely essential.

Hydro-Québec has been preparing for the situation for the past few weeks and employees are on the ground to ensure service to customers. At all times, the company will follow instructions from government authorities and will continue to act responsibly to limit the spread of the virus.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Affaires publiques et médias, Hydro-Québec, 514 289-5005

Related Links

www.hydroquebec.com

