MONTRÉAL, April 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec and Air Inuit have entered into a new agreement to ensure the maintenance and operations of Hydro-Québec's fleet. Valued at approximately $28 million a year, the contract runs until 2032.

Hydro-Québec relies on three aircraft—two Dash 8 Q400 and one Dash 8 300—to transport employees to locations in Saguenay, Abitibi, Côte-Nord and Baie-James.

"This contract is good news for Air Inuit," said Noah Tayara, chair of the board of directors of Air Inuit. "In the current pandemic, a long-term agreement with a partner like Hydro-Québec provides our organization with some stability and guarantees the continuation of our business relationship with a major customer for at least the next decade. The contract was made possible in large part by the exceptional performance of our employees, whom we would like to thank."

"On behalf of the Air Inuit employees assigned to Hydro-Québec's air operation and of the entire Air Inuit team, we thank Hydro-Québec for its confidence and recognition of our long-term relationship and we look forward in pursuing this high standard operation for many years ahead", stated Christian Busch, Air Inuit's President and CEO.

"For Hydro-Québec, the good news is twofold," affirmed Éric Filion, Executive Vice President – Distribution, Procurement and Shared Services at Hydro-Québec. "First, we are strengthening our ties with a quality company. Second, we are gaining the stability of a long-term agreement that ensures the performance and safety of our flight operations, especially considering how vital they are to Hydro-Québec."

Consolidating jobs

Under the agreement, Air Inuit consolidates 78 cabin crew, pilot and maintenance and operations specialist positions. Hydro-Québec uses Air Inuit's facilities at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport for its flights to and from its main remote work sites.

About Air Inuit

Founded by the Inuit in 1978 and owned by Makivik Corporation, Air Inuit was created to provide air connections between Nunavik's 14 coastal villages and southern Québec, to promote trade and to preserve Inuit culture. The company has become a major player in air transportation in Québec and is one of Nunavik's most significant economic drivers. The company is also committed to the development of this immense territory and the prosperity of its people by providing support to various community organizations, cultural events, educational and sports programs, as well as the implementation of employment access programs for Nunavik Inuit.

About Hydro-Québec

Hydro-Québec generates, transmits and distributes electricity. It is among the world's largest hydroelectric power producers. Its sole shareholder is the Québec government. Hydro-Québec uses mainly renewable generating options, in particular large hydro.

