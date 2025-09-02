MONTRÉAL, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - To meet its customers' growing needs for electricity in downtown Montréal, Hydro-Québec is announcing that it will be building a new substation at the corner of Boulevard René-Lévesque and Rue Saint-Hubert.

Over the coming years, a number of real estate developments, including the future Quartier des lumières, Îlot Voyageur and Quartier Molson, will add thousands of customers to the area. Decarbonization initiatives (transportation electrification and building heating) will also increase demand. In addition, it is vital that quality service be provided to several institutional customers in the area, including the STM, the CHUM and UQAM. The new substation is essential to the economic and social development of downtown Montréal.

A new approach

The entirely indoor substation project will replace two projects that were under study: the new Berri and Dorchester substations. Since February, Hydro-Québec has made significant efforts to find a way to combine both projects. By expanding the study area and combining infrastructure, only one parcel of land now needs to be acquired, that of the former Institut des Sœurs de la Miséricorde. This technical breakthrough was made possible thanks to the efforts of our multidisciplinary teams.

The new site is located halfway between Berri substation, which supplies the Quartier Latin, and Dorchester substation, which supplies the downtown core. The future substation will supply the area starting in 2034.

The underground distribution system will be reconfigured so that both neighbourhoods can be connected to the new substation. As a result, it is no longer necessary to purchase the Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ) site.

A project for the future that respects the past

Given the heritage value of the Institut des Sœurs de la Miséricorde, Hydro-Québec is committed to enhancing part of the Institut buildings and engaging with the local community to integrate community-oriented spaces into the project.

An architectural competition will be held for the new Hydro-Québec building to ensure that it blends seamlessly into the area's urban fabric and respects the site's historical character.

Consultations

Hydro-Québec is already holding discussions with local stakeholders to hear their thoughts on how the project, which will supply reliable renewable energy for decades to come, can better serve the Montréal community. Hydro-Québec is aware of the need for housing in the downtown area and is committed to working with promoters and local actors to provide support for an affordable housing project for residents.

Therefore, we are beginning a new consultation process that will involve heritage experts, organizations and interested residents. This approach will allow us to better understand community concerns in order to develop the best possible project. Details about this consultation process and the schedule for public meetings will be announced during the fall.

