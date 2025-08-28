SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Inuit has partnered with Aeroplan®, Canada's leading travel loyalty program, giving travellers the opportunity to earn Aeroplan points on Air Inuit flights. Launching October 1, 2025, this partnership marks an important milestone in improving the travel experience and delivering more benefits for Air Inuit customers.

New Partnership Offers Travelers Opportunity to Accumulate Aeroplan Points on Air Inuit Flights (CNW Group/Air Inuit)

The new ability to earn Aeroplan points on Air Inuit flights offers travellers a wide range of benefits. Members can redeem their points for travel with Air Inuit, Air Canada, Star Alliance, and many other partner airlines, as well as for hotel stays, vacation packages and merchandise. Redemption for Air Inuit flights will be available beginning in 2026.

"This exciting new partnership is meant to deliver additional value when people travel with Air Inuit," said Christian Busch, President and CEO of Air Inuit. "Aeroplan gives our passengers new ways to benefit from travel, including access to a broader travel network. This collaboration reflects our commitment toward continuously improving the travel experience, including benefits, for the people of Nunavik."

Aeroplan was recently recognized with multiple awards, including Airline Program of the Year at the prestigious Freddie Awards, recognizing loyalty programs that demonstrate excellence in customer service, value, and innovation.

"We are deeply proud and very excited to welcome Air Inuit into Aeroplan," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty & Product at Air Canada. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to creating more rewarding travel opportunities. By adding another way to earn, we're adding more flexibility and value for Aeroplan members, while elevating the travel experience for Air Inuit customers and the communities they serve."

With more than 9 million active members worldwide, Aeroplan helps members travel more and offers the ability to earn or redeem points on all Air Canada flights as well as 45 airlines serving more than 1,300 of destinations across the globe.

To learn more about earning Aeroplan points on your next Air Inuit flight, visit https://www.airinuit.com/en/book/programs/en/aeroplan

About Air Inuit

Founded by the Inuit of Nunavik in 1978, Air Inuit, a wholly owned subsidiary of Makivvik, was created to provide air connections between Nunavik's 14 coastal villages and the South, to promote trade and to preserve Inuit culture. With more than 1,100 employees and a fleet of 36 aircraft, Air Inuit is committed to the development of this immense territory and the prosperity of its people by providing support to various community organizations, cultural events, educational and sports programs, as well as the implementation of employment access programs for Inuit people.

