MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec is launching the Alliance des bâtiments exemplaires (exemplary building partnership), which is currently made up of owners of 25 buildings located in Montréal and city of Québec.

Companies have a significant role to play in helping to reach the ambitious objective of reducing electricity use by 21 TWh by 2035. Through this initiative, Hydro-Québec and participating building owners are encouraging all business clientele to consume energy more wisely.

The Alliance will also provide visibility to exemplary behaviours to raise awareness about the types of efforts that can be made to reduce electricity consumption, especially regarding heating, air conditioning and lighting.

Members of the Alliance are committed to adopting the best electricity consumption practices. Participating owners will:

turn off building lights when unoccupied,

lower heating by one to two degrees in the winter,

adjust air conditioning temperature by one to two degrees in the summer,

accelerate the adoption of high-efficiency equipment by taking part in programs offered by Hydro-Québec.

More buildings will be joining the Alliance in the coming years. We expect a total of 150 next year, and over 500 in 2028.

Click on the link to view photos from the launch of the Alliance des bâtiments exemplaires: link

Quote

"Renewable electricity is a valuable resource for Québec. To meet our ambitious energy efficiency targets, it is essential to engage all types of electricity consumers--from households to industries, including office towers and commercial buildings. Through the Alliance of Exemplary Buildings, we are bringing together committed partners who are leading the way toward responsible and innovative electricity use by taking visible action. I would like to congratulate our first 25 members for their commitment and leadership. I am confident they will inspire other building owners to join this collective movement."

-- Claudine Bouchard, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hydro-Québec

"We are extremely proud to be part of Hydro-Québec's Exemplary Buildings Alliance. This initiative reaffirms our collective commitment to Québec's energy strategy, driven by the belief that every action counts and that progress is built together." -- Sylvain Mathieu, Groupe Petra, owner of 1000 De La Gauchetière)

"The City of Québec is proud to be part of the Alliance of Exemplary Buildings and to actively contribute to the energy transition. Through the recovery of excess heat from the Intact Assurance Ice Centre, 128 social housing units and a childcare centre with 148 spaces now benefit from sustainable, decarbonized heating. This project reflects our commitment to building a more resilient city, where environmental ingenuity directly enhances citizens' quality of life."

-- Carl Desharnais, Deputy General Director – Sustainable Infrastructure, City of Québec

Alliance members (buildings and organizations):

Montréal

Le 1000 De La Gauchetière (Groupe Petra)

Le 2001 McGill (Groupe Mach)

École de technologie supérieure

McGill University

National Bank

Place des Arts

Place Ville Marie (La Caisse)

Concordia University

Université de Montréal

Ville de Montréal

Édifice Jacques-Parizeau (La Caisse)

Société Québécoise des Infrastructures

City of Québec

Le 200 Sainte-Foy (Groupe Mach)

Le 900 d'Youville (Groupe Mach)

Beneva

Le Capitole Hôtel

CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale

Complexe Jules-Dallaire (Groupe Mach)

Les Galeries de la Capitale

Laurier Québec (La Caisse)

Musée de la civilisation

Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec

Place Ste-Foy (La Caisse)

Université Laval

Ville de Québec

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

Information: Hydro-Québec, 514 289-5005, [email protected]