Hydro Ottawa to distribute funding for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations

multi-unit residential buildings;

light-duty fleets;

workplaces;

on-street parking; and

public places such as retail, restaurants, service stations, medical offices and more.

Private residences, even if a business is registered at the location, are not eligible for this funding.

As part of Canada's mandate to get to net-zero emissions by 2050, the Government of Canada has set a mandatory target for all new light-duty vehicles and passenger trucks to be zero-emission by 2035. One of the key barriers to zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) adoption is the lack of charging stations. The goal of this initiative is to break down barriers associated with EV adoption by expanding EV infrastructure.

In the coming weeks, Hydro Ottawa will release more information about this initiative, the application process and deadlines.

Quick facts:

This initiative provides eligible applicants with funding of up to 50 per cent of the total eligible project costs for the purchase and installation of eligible EV charging stations.

Various levels of funding are available for Level 2 and Level 3 chargers.

Funding is limited based on the type of charger.

Total funding must be less than $100,000 per application.

per application. Funding will be available exclusively to eligible applicants for EV infrastructure projects within the city of Ottawa boundaries until February 28, 2022 . After this date, funding may be expanded to include projects outside of Ottawa .

boundaries until . After this date, funding may be expanded to include projects outside of . Eligible applicants do not have to be Hydro Ottawa customers.

To learn more about this initiative, available funding incentives, and to subscribe for updates visit hydroottawa.com/EVfunding

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Josée Larocque, Manager, Media and Public Affairs, Hydro Ottawa, Tel: 613-738-5499 ext. 2345, [email protected]

Related Links

https://hydroottawa.com/

