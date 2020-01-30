Hydro Ottawa's focus on employees earns Top Employer award

Quick facts

Thanks to leading-edge outage technologies in its control centre and in the field, Hydro Ottawa employees can quickly restore power to thousands of customers remotely; communicating with and gathering intelligence from its assets in the field.

To promote collaboration and innovation, Hydro Ottawa provides employees with the tools and workspaces needed to perform at their best.

On average, Hydro Ottawa invests 40 hours per employee annually on training in Trades and Safe Work Practices, Business Skills, Management and Leadership Development.

Hydro Ottawa supports employees through key stages in their lives, and also invests in their families through programs like Take Our Kids to Work Day, and Safety Scholarships for post-secondary education.

"Our employees are the key to our success. They are passionate about this city and the work they do for our customers. Enabling them to work more efficiently and be more innovative by investing in technologies is just one way we are committed to being a best employer."

- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (Hydro Ottawa) is a private company 100 percent owned by the City of Ottawa and whose core businesses are electricity distribution, renewable energy generation, and energy and utility services. Hydro Ottawa owns and operates three primary subsidiary companies: Hydro Ottawa Limited – delivering electricity to more than 335,000 customers in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman; Portage Power – the largest Ontario-based municipally-owned producer of green power that has over 128 megawatts of installed green generation capacity – enough to power 107,000 homes; and Envari – an energy solutions company offering products and services that help reduce energy consumption and costs for municipalities, industrial and commercial clients, and various local distribution companies.

