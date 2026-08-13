Hydro Ottawa restoration update following severe thunderstorm

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hydro Ottawa is providing an update on ongoing power restoration efforts across the city following last night's severe thunderstorm.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 12, a severe thunderstorm brought wind gusts of up to 107 km/h, heavy rain and lightning to the region, causing significant damage to trees and electrical infrastructure, particularly in the west end and Nepean. According to Environment Canada, yesterday's peak wind gusts were significantly stronger than the 71km/h winds recorded during the Canada Day storm.

At the peak of the storm, approximately 28,000 Hydro Ottawa customers were without power.

At the peak of the storm, approximately 28,000 Hydro Ottawa customers were without power. Crews worked steadily since last night, making considerable progress. As of 2:30 p.m. today, power has been successfully restored to more than 20,000 residents, with approximately 4,800 customers remaining without power.

While progress is being made, hard-hit areas in Nepean, Merivale, Parkwood Hills and Manordale face severe tree damage and downed wires. Because these areas are difficult to access, tree and branch removal must be completed before crews can safely assess damage and complete repairs.

Hydro Ottawa expects to have restored power to the largest groups of impacted customers by this evening, but advises that some smaller, localized outages will extend into tomorrow. Estimated Times of Restoration (ETRs) are fluid and may change as crews gain access to sites to complete damage assessments. In cases where localized electrical equipment has sustained severe damage, repairs will be more complex and final restoration will take additional time. Hydro Ottawa has secured additional contractor crews to assist with these localized repairs as work transitions from larger outage blocks to individual service lines.

Residents are asked to check their home electrical equipment for damage. If equipment is damaged, repairs must be made by a licensed electrical contractor before Hydro Ottawa can safely restore service. For guidance on electrical repairs, residents can visit hydroottawa.com or call 613-738-6418.

Hydro Ottawa will continue to post updates regarding these ongoing outages on our outage map.

If power is still out, there are four easy ways to report it:

Submit a report online through the MyAccount customer portal

Through the Hydro Ottawa app

Text "OUT" to PWROUT (797688)

Call our 24/7 outage hotline at (613) 738-0188

Safety tips

Hydro Ottawa asks the public to respect work site perimeters by keeping a safe distance from crews as they work on energizing the power grid.

If customers notice downed power lines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus) from the wires and from any objects that are in contact with the lines such as trees. If there is a downed power line, dial 911, then please call us at (613) 738-0188.

Drive carefully. When traffic signals are out, always treat intersections as all-way stops and proceed through intersections with caution.

As power is being restored, Hydro Ottawa reminds residents to conserve their use of energy and avoid turning on all electronics and appliances to avoid impacting the electricity supply.

Please reserve the use of 911 for situations where there is a risk to public safety and life-threatening emergencies.

About Hydro Ottawa Limited

Hydro Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. ['Hydro Ottawa Group'], powers more than 377,000 homes and businesses across Ottawa and Casselman. For more than a century, the company has been dedicated to delivering clean, safe and reliable electricity, playing a vital role in shaping a vibrant and sustainable National Capital Region. As a key partner in building a dynamic energy future, Hydro Ottawa Limited is committed to the well-being of the communities it serves, and guiding its customers through the energy transition. This includes delivering modern services, integrating innovative technologies, pioneering sustainable solutions, and being a trusted source of information and education in our evolving energy landscape.

Learn more: hydroottawa.com

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa

Media Contact: Media relations team, [email protected], (613) 738-5499, ext. 2345, www.hydroottawa.com