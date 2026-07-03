Hydro Ottawa shifts restoration focus to isolated outages over the weekend

OTTAWA, ON, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa is providing an update on power restoration efforts across the city following the severe thunderstorm on July 1.

At 1:30 p.m., approximately 620 customers remained without power across 71 individual outages. Hydro Ottawa anticipates having the larger outages impacting multiple customers restored by the end of the day. Please note that these figures may fluctuate as we continue to assess and update our outage reporting. Of note, crews are focusing their efforts on the following areas this afternoon, with restoration expected this evening:

Glen Park Drive

Greenbank Road

Albany Drive

Chomley Crescent

As major localized repairs wrap up today, the counts on our outage map will begin to decrease more gradually. Over the course of the weekend, Hydro Ottawa's focus will transition to isolated outages as crews shift to safely bringing individual customers back online. The utility has hired contractors to assist with restoring these outages.

As Hydro Ottawa continues to update its outage map with restoration progress, customers are asked to check the map and report any unlisted outages using one of the following methods:

Submit a report online through the MyAccount customer portal

Through the Hydro Ottawa app

Text "OUT" to PWROUT (797688)

Call our 24/7 outage hotline at (613) 738-0188

Flooding and submerged assets continue to prevent utility crews from safely accessing some neighbourhoods and fully assessing restoration requirements. For public and crew safety, water levels must recede before teams can enter these zones. Consequently, full damage assessments and precise restoration timelines are not yet possible for these areas, but updates will be provided as conditions allow

The utility reminds customers to stay at least 10 meters or a school bus length away from downed power lines and from any objects that the lines are in contact with. Anything in contact with a downed line, such as trees, vehicles, or fences, can also be electrified.

Safety tips

Hydro Ottawa asks the public to respect work site perimeters by keeping a safe distance from crews as they work on energizing the power grid.

If customers notice downed power lines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus) from the wires and from any objects that are in contact with the lines such as trees. If there is a downed power line, dial 911, then please call us at (613) 738-0188.

If floodwater has risen above the level of electrical outlets, baseboard heaters, or the electrical panel, residents should call Hydro Ottawa at (613) 738-0188 to have the power disconnected safely.

Residents should not enter flooded basements if the water has risen above electrical outlets, baseboard heaters, or electrical panels. In these scenarios, customers must contact Hydro Ottawa to have their power safely disconnected before anyone enters the area.

In cases where a home's localized electrical equipment has sustained water or physical damage, repairs will be more complex and final restoration will take additional time.

As power is being restored, Hydro Ottawa reminds residents to conserve their use of energy and avoid turning on all electronics and appliances to avoid impacting the electricity supply.

Please reserve the use of 911 for situations where there is a risk to public safety and life-threatening emergencies.

About Hydro Ottawa Limited

Hydro Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. ['Hydro Ottawa Group'], powers more than 377,000 homes and businesses across Ottawa and Casselman. For more than a century, the company has been dedicated to delivering clean, safe and reliable electricity, playing a vital role in shaping a vibrant and sustainable National Capital Region. As a key partner in building a dynamic energy future, Hydro Ottawa Limited is committed to the well-being of the communities it serves, and guiding its customers through the energy transition. This includes delivering modern services, integrating innovative technologies, pioneering sustainable solutions, and being a trusted source of information and education in our evolving energy landscape.

Learn more: hydroottawa.com.

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa

Media Contact: Media relations team, [email protected], (613) 738-5499, ext. 2345, www.hydroottawa.com