Hydro Ottawa navigates submerged equipment and severe flooding in ongoing power restoration efforts

OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa is providing an update on ongoing power restoration efforts across the city following yesterday's severe storm, which brought thunderstorms and historic, record-breaking rainfall to the region.

As of 7 p.m., approximately 3,000 customers remained without power across 174 individual outages.

A Hydro Ottawa crew member stands in deep floodwaters following yesterday’s historic rainfall. (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa)

While steady progress has been made and more customers are expected to be restored this evening, Hydro Ottawa is managing outages across the city, including hard-hit areas in Nepean, Bells Corners, Bay Ward and Crystal Beach.

The utility still cannot access some of those neighbourhoods due to flooding and submerged assets. For the safety of both the public and crews, the utility must wait for conditions to improve before entering these zones. Because these areas are currently inaccessible, it is not possible to provide a full assessment of the infrastructure damage. It is important to remember that Estimated Times of Restoration (ETRs) are estimates that may change as crews gain access to sites to complete their damage assessments. Where sites remain inaccessible due to flooding, the ability to provide precise restoration timelines remains limited, and updates will be provided as conditions allow. As a result, some customers may remain without power for several days until it is safe for restoration teams to fully assess, repair, and re-energize the system.

Crews are also working diligently in very hot conditions, and Hydro Ottawa is bringing in additional resources to complement its existing teams. While more rain is expected around tonight, which could cause additional flooding, water levels are expected to start receding tomorrow, which will greatly assist restoration efforts.

Hydro Ottawa's teams will continue working around the clock until every home and business is reconnected.

The utility reminds customers to stay at least 10 meters or a school bus length away from downed power lines and from any objects that the lines are in contact with. Anything in contact with a downed line, such as trees, vehicles, or fences, can also be electrified.

If floodwater has risen above the level of electrical outlets, baseboard heaters, or the electrical panel, residents should call Hydro Ottawa at (613) 738-0188 to have the power disconnected safely.

Hydro Ottawa will continue to post information regarding these ongoing outages on our outage map.

If power is still out, there are four easy to report it:

Submit a report online through the MyAccount customer portal

Through the Hydro Ottawa app

Text "OUT" to PWROUT (797688)

Call our 24/7 outage hotline at (613) 738-0188

Safety tips

Hydro Ottawa asks the public to respect work site perimeters by keeping a safe distance from crews as they work on energizing the power grid.

If customers notice downed power lines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus) from the wires and from any objects that are in contact with the lines such as trees. If there is a downed power line, dial 911, then please call us at (613) 738-0188.

Residents should not enter flooded basements if the water has risen above electrical outlets, baseboard heaters, or electrical panels. In these scenarios, customers must contact Hydro Ottawa to have their power safely disconnected before anyone enters the area.

Drive carefully. When traffic signals are out, always treat intersections as all-way stops and proceed through intersections with caution.

In cases where a home's localized electrical equipment has sustained water or physical damage, repairs will be more complex and final restoration will take additional time.

As power is being restored, Hydro Ottawa reminds residents to conserve their use of energy and avoid turning on all electronics and appliances to avoid impacting the electricity supply.

Please reserve the use of 911 for situations where there is a risk to public safety and life-threatening emergencies.

About Hydro Ottawa Limited

Hydro Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. ['Hydro Ottawa Group'], powers more than 377,000 homes and businesses across Ottawa and Casselman. For more than a century, the company has been dedicated to delivering clean, safe and reliable electricity, playing a vital role in shaping a vibrant and sustainable National Capital Region. As a key partner in building a dynamic energy future, Hydro Ottawa Limited is committed to the well-being of the communities it serves, and guiding its customers through the energy transition. This includes delivering modern services, integrating innovative technologies, pioneering sustainable solutions, and being a trusted source of information and education in our evolving energy landscape.

Learn more: hydroottawa.com

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa

Media Contact: Media relations team, [email protected], (613) 738-5499, ext. 2345, www.hydroottawa.com