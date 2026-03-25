OTTAWA, ON, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa is proud to launch a new partnership with FoodWorks Ottawa, a social enterprise operated by Operation Come Home, to empower local at-risk youth. Building on a long-standing community relationship, this initiative provides aspiring culinary talent with essential employment and mentorship.

From left to right: John Heckbert, Executive Director of Operation Come Home; Executive Chef Mark Brennan; FoodWorks student; Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hydro Ottawa. (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa)

This collaboration will see the industrial kitchen at Hydro Ottawa's headquarters transformed into a vibrant community hub where six young people facing barriers to traditional employment will gain high-level skills and real-world experience. Under the supervision of executive chef Mark Brennan, participants will receive professional training in a commercial-grade environment.

Beyond the kitchen, the partnership serves a broader social mission: all proceeds from FoodWorks Ottawa's operations go directly toward supporting Operation Come Home's mandate to prevent homeless youth from becoming homeless adults.

"We are thrilled to repurpose our kitchen while supporting such a meaningful cause," said Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer at Hydro Ottawa. "This partnership isn't just about providing meals for our employees; it's about investing in the future of Ottawa's youth. By providing a professional environment for FoodWorks to operate, we are helping to bridge the gap between potential and opportunity."

John Heckbert, Executive Director of Operation Come Home, emphasized the impact of the new location.

"Having access to a kitchen of this caliber is a game-changer," said Heckbert. "It allows us to expand our reach, provide stable employment, and show these young people that their skills are valued in a professional corporate setting."

Partnership highlights

Empowering at-risk youth: Provides stable, paid employment and professional development for youth facing housing and employment barriers.

Provides stable, paid employment and professional development for youth facing housing and employment barriers. Professional mentorship: Youth receive hands-on training from Executive Chef Mark Brennan, mastering culinary techniques in a commercial-grade kitchen.

Youth receive hands-on training from Executive Chef Mark Brennan, mastering culinary techniques in a commercial-grade kitchen. Social procurement: Hydro Ottawa employees will benefit from an onsite cafeteria to purchase fresh meals and snacks while directly supporting a local social enterprise.

The FoodWorks bistro at Hydro Ottawa begins service immediately, fostering the next generation of culinary talent while providing nutritious options for staff.

About Hydro Ottawa Limited

Hydro Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. ['Hydro Ottawa Group'], provides electricity to approximately 372,000 homes and businesses across Ottawa and Casselman. For more than a century, the company has been dedicated to delivering clean, safe and reliable power, playing a vital role in shaping a vibrant and sustainable National Capital Region. As a key partner in building a dynamic energy future, Hydro Ottawa Limited is committed to powering the well-being of the communities it serves through the energy transition. This includes delivering reliable service, integrating innovative technologies, pioneering sustainable solutions, and being a trusted source of information and education for customers.

Learn more: hydroottawa.com

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa

Media contact: Susan Fekete, Manager, External and Corporate Affairs, Hydro Ottawa, 613 738-5499, ext. 2345, [email protected], hydroottawa.com