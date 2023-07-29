OTTAWA, ON, July 29, 2023 /CNW/ - As of 6:30 a.m. today, close to 4,600 customers remain without power across the city of Ottawa after a series of severe thunderstorms and lighting strikes hit the national capital region yesterday. Crews successfully restored power to approximately 9,000 customers since yesterday.

While the worst of the weather has passed, and several customers have been restored, Hydro Ottawa advises that this is a multi-day restoration situation due to the extent of the damage from downed power lines and trees

Hydro Ottawa crews continue to make repairs and restore power to impacted customers following the July 28, 2023 storms. (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa)

At this time, there are still some larger pockets of customers without power, as well as many smaller areas affected that will, unfortunately, take longer for hydro crews to reach. Priority is placed on repairs that pose serious safety hazards first, and restoring power to critical infrastructure such as emergency services, hospitals, water and sewage treatment plants, schools and larger neighbourhoods of customers, followed by smaller impacted areas.

Customers can be assured that our highly-qualified and skilled management employees and contractors are committed to restoring power back as quickly as possible without ever jeopardizing safety. Additional resources are also joining restoration efforts.

In some cases, the storm may have caused damage to homeowners' own electrical equipment, such as the meter mast and wires connecting directly to the house. If this is the case, the homeowner may need to make repairs ( with a qualified electrical contractor ) to their equipment before Hydro Ottawa is able to reconnect power.

Hydro Ottawa will continue to post information regarding these ongoing outages on our website , and our outage map , as more information becomes available.

If customers do not see their area on the Hydro Ottawa's outage map, there are two ways customers can report:

Call our 24/7 outage hotline at 613 738-0188

Submit a report online through the MyAccount customer portal

Safety tips

Hydro Ottawa asks the public to respect work site perimetres by keeping a safe distance from crews and as they work on energizing the power grid.

asks the public to respect work site perimetres by keeping a safe distance from crews and as they work on energizing the power grid. If customers notice downed power lines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus) from the wires and from any objects that are in contact with the lines such as trees. If there is a downed power line, dial 911, then please call us at 613 738-0188.

Drive carefully. When traffic signals are out, always treat intersections as all-way stops and proceed through intersections with caution.

As power is being restored, Hydro Ottawa reminds residents to conserve their use of energy and avoid turning on all electronics and appliances to avoid impacting the electricity supply.

Please reserve the use of 911 to situations where there is a risk to public safety, and life-threatening emergencies.

