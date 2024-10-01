/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. ("Hydro Ottawa") today announced that it has successfully completed the corporate reorganization announced on May 21, 2024 (the "Reorganization"). As a part of the Reorganization, Hydro Ottawa implemented the Debenture Amendments (as described in the consent solicitation statement dated May 21, 2024 (the "Consent Solicitation Statement")), pursuant to which Hydro Ottawa Capital Corporation ("HOCC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa, assumed the obligations of Hydro Ottawa in respect of the four series of its outstanding Canadian dollar senior unsecured debentures (the "Debentures"), as listed in the table below.

Title of Series of Debentures New Issuer New CUSIP/ISIN 2.614% Series 2015-1 Debentures

due 2025 ("Series 2015-1

Debentures") HOCC 448975AA0/CA448975AA02 3.639% Series 2015-2 Debentures

due 2045 ("Series 2015-2

Debentures") HOCC 448975AD4/CA448975AD41 3.991% Series 2013-1 Debentures

due 2043 ("Series 2013-1

Debentures") HOCC 448975AB8/CA448975AB84 4.968% Series 2006-1 Debentures

due 2036 ("Series 2006-1

Debentures") HOCC 448975AC6/CA448975AC67

The exchange of the debentures previously issued by Hydro Ottawa under CUSIP/ISIN 44882CAD6/CA44882CAD61 (for Series 2015-1 Debentures), 44882CAE4/CA44882CAE45 (for Series 2015-2 Debentures), 44882CAC8/CA44882CAC88 (for Series 2013-1 Debentures) and 44882CAB0/CA44882CAB06 (for series 2006-1 Debentures) for the above Debentures was facilitated through the facilities of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Debentures or any other securities. Copies of the Consent Solicitation Statement may be obtained from TMX Investor Solutions Inc., the information agent for the consent solicitation, by email at [email protected].

Any persons with questions regarding the Debentures should contact Hydro Ottawa's information agent, TMX Investor Solutions Inc. as follows:

TMX Investor Solutions Inc.

301 – 100 Adelaide Street West

Toronto, Ontario M5H 1S3

Toll Free in North America: 1(866) 796-6867

Call direct: (438) 944-1086

Email: [email protected]

About Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (Hydro Ottawa) is a private company wholly owned by the City of Ottawa. Our core businesses include electricity distribution, renewable energy generation, energy solutions, telecommunications and utility services. For more information, please visit: https://hydroottawaholding.com/

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological, strategic and/or regulatory factors, industry structure and stability, and other factors affecting the operations of Hydro Ottawa.

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

For more information: Hydro Ottawa Media Relations, [email protected], 613-738-5499 ext. 2345