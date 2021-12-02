Hydro Ottawa donates $25,000 in support of the Ottawa Food Bank

As a community company, Hydro Ottawa is passionate about giving back and investing in local institutions that support our city's most vulnerable people.

Our long-standing pledge to be a company that "gives where it lives" is a year-round approach which took on new meaning against the backdrop of the extraordinary challenges associated with COVID-19, and continues to form part of our community outreach efforts, especially during the upcoming holiday season.

Quick Facts:

Since 2001, our corporate giving campaigns have raised more than $2.8 million for local charities through employee donations and corporate matching.





for local charities through employee donations and corporate matching. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hydro Ottawa has continued to support the community it serves by providing safe and reliable power for essential services such as hospitals, as well as businesses and homes. As the situation has progressed, the need for support has continued to grow, and Hydro Ottawa's commitment goes beyond simply providing energy. Since 2020, we have engaged in sponsorships and donations with a focus on low-income, women, youth and mental health.

In March 2020 , when personal protective equipment (PPE) was in short supply, Hydro Ottawa supported the dedicated healthcare workers at The Ottawa Hospital by donating and delivering 12,000 masks.

To further support the United Way East Ontario branch, $50,000 was directed into their new COVID-19 Mental Health programs.

We supported Shining the Light on Violence against Women GRAN Orange Campaign during the 16-day period by covering the cost of lighting the City's Heritage Building.



In early 2021, Hydro Ottawa presented Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) with a $30,000 donation in support of its child and youth mental health programs. CHEO is one of the largest providers of mental health services in Ontario for youth and their families. The funds are derived from savings realized from Hydro Ottawa's ongoing efforts to have customers subscribe to online billing.





We are continuously working with the City of Ottawa and local agencies to offer assistance and contribute whenever, and however, we can.

Quotes:

"With food prices continuing to rise, the need for healthy, accessible food has increased for many families in Ottawa. Fortunately, the Ottawa Food Bank continues to provide emergency relief food programs across our city. By donating to the Ottawa Foodbank as part of the Holiday Helpers Food Drive, we are multiplying our donation as every dollar contributed will help provide five dollars' worth of food back into the community, touching even more families with nourishing meals."

-Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

"We are grateful for the leadership and kindness shown by Hydro Ottawa. We are so thankful for their generous giving history with the Ottawa Food Bank including this incredible support; gifts like this help purchase a tremendous amount of fresh and nutritious food for our neighbours who turn to food banks in their communities."

-Rachael Wilson, CEO, Ottawa Food Bank

About Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to approximately 346,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Casselman. For 100 years, Hydro Ottawa has reliably supplied its customers with power, building and investing in the local electric grid. Proudly municipally owned, Hydro Ottawa contributes to the well-being of the community we serve. Its innovative services help customers manage their account and energy use.

