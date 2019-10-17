Hydro Ottawa crew headed to Maine to help restore power after severe storm damage

As a proud member of the North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group, Hydro Ottawa offers mutual aid to other utilities across the North Atlantic during times of crisis, lending skilled tradespeople and equipment on a not-for-profit basis.

In an effort to restore power to the residents of Maine as quickly as possible, Hydro Ottawa is sending a crew of skilled technicians, along with other members of the North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group, to assist in restoration efforts and repairing the damage from the storm, including downed power lines.

The crew travelling to Maine includes 26 personnel, including 23 power line technicians, one fleet mechanic, one safety specialist and one distribution operations supervisor.

The North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group enables its 29 member utilities to quickly access resources and support whenever assistance is needed to restore power. Its 29 member utilities serve approximately 36 million customers across eastern Canada and the United States .

and . Hydro Ottawa has previously sent crews to assist with restoration efforts in North Carolina in anticipation of Hurricane Florence ( Sept. 2018 ), in Georgia following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma ( Sept. 2017 ) and in Connecticut / New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy (2012). Hydro Ottawa has also offered mutual assistance to Canadian utilities including Hydro Quebec, Toronto Hydro and Hydro One.

"After receiving tremendous support in the wake of the 2018 tornadoes, we know more than ever how important it is to come together in times of crisis. I am proud to have a team of talented employees who are eager to assist our neighbours in Maine during their time of need."

- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to more than 335,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Casselman. For 100 years, Hydro Ottawa has reliably supplied its customers with power, building and investing in the local electric grid. Proudly municipally owned, Hydro Ottawa contributes to the well-being of the community we serve. Its innovative services help customers manage their account and energy use.

