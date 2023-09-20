OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) have ratified a new four-year collective agreement, ending a labour disruption that began on June 28, 2023. The agreement provides employees with generous wage increases, as well as increases in benefits, premiums and allowances.

"I recognize that this labour disruption was difficult for everyone, including all of our employees. I cannot stress enough how encouraged I am by this outcome, and how very much I am looking forward to welcoming our employees back today," said Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer.

As the company works to return to normal business operations, its commitment remains the same: providing safe, reliable, affordable and renewable electricity to its customers and the community it serves.

"I am extremely grateful to our customers for their continued patience and support over the past couple months," expressed Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer. "And I am equally grateful for our management teams and contractors who worked day and night for as long as it took to reach a deal. Their commitment and professionalism shown throughout the summer months ensured power was brought back safely and efficiently to the residents and businesses of Ottawa when outages occurred."

To learn more about services post-labour disruption visit hydroottawa.com/labour.

Quick facts:

Hydro Ottawa and IBEW negotiations began on March 20, 2023 . The collective agreement for employees represented by the IBEW expired on March 31, 2023 .

IBEW commenced legal strike action on June 28, 2023.

. Over the course of the strike, Hydro Ottawa continuously respected the collective bargaining process, including negotiating in good faith towards a fair and responsible agreement for both its employees and customers.

After two weeks of non-binding mediation, both Hydro Ottawa and the IBEW signed a Memorandum of Settlement on September 14, 2023 which was subject to ratification by both parties.

which was subject to ratification by both parties. Hydro Ottawa's IBEW represented employees are expected to return to work on September 20, 2023 commencing at 7 a.m.

The IBEW represents approximately 390 Hydro Ottawa employees.

About Hydro Ottawa Limited

Hydro Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc., delivers electricity to approximately 359,000 homes and businesses in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman. For more than a century, Hydro Ottawa has supplied its customers with clean, safe and reliable power to help build a vibrant and sustainable national capital region. As a leading partner in a smart energy future, Hydro Ottawa proudly contributes to the well-being of the community it serves through its integration of innovative and sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship initiatives, and offering best-in-class customer service.

