Hydro One supports Black students in the electricity industry with William Peyton Hubbard Memorial Award

"We are committed to building an equitable and inclusive workplace at Hydro One, and are proud to recognize and support these outstanding students as they pursue careers in the electricity industry," said Megan Telford, Chief Human Resources Officer, Hydro One. "Congratulations to this year's recipients of the William Peyton Hubbard Memorial Award, and best of luck in all future endeavors."

This year's recipients are:

Benie Matoka Mabondo, University of Waterloo , Mechatronics Engineer

Benie grew up in the Democratic Republic of Congo , where electricity and clean water were not accessible to everyone, and she has since made it her mission to help her community. She is in her second year at the University of Waterloo , and belongs to Engineers Without Borders, Women in Engineering and the National Society of Black Engineers.

Guled is in his second year at Carleton University , and he's an active volunteer in his local community as a student tutor and teaching assistant at his local Somali Heritage School.

In her third year at the University of Waterloo , Itohansose is passionate about helping others. At the beginning of the pandemic, she 3-D printed parts for reusable PPC face shields and donated them to healthcare workers. In 2020, she was an organizer, speaker and mentor at AfricaHacks & NaijaHacks Global Hackathon, and Director of Re-Engineering for the Ontario Engineering Competition.

Joelle is an advocate for the environment, and she's double majoring in Environmental Chemistry and Journalism. Her podcast, A Future for Us, has reached a global audience, sparking meaningful social conversations and environmental journalism using audio storytelling.

Priscilla has been a member of the National Society of Black Engineers since high school, and she uses her free time to educate young people about personal finance. Currently pursuing a degree in Mechanical Systems Engineering, Priscilla hopes to one day become a Financial Engineer.

For the past 30 years, Hydro One has awarded the William Peyton Hubbard Memorial Award to Black post-secondary students for their outstanding achievements in and dedication to pursuing studies within disciplines related to the electricity industry. Students attending an Ontario college or university who have completed at least one year in one of the following areas are invited to apply: Electrical, Mechanical, Civil or Environmental Engineering/Technology, Computer Science, Forestry, Business or Information Technology.

Students interested in applying to Hydro One's William Peyton Hubbard Memorial Award can visit: hydroone.com/oneawards. Applications are due October 1, 2022.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

