Hydro One stands with community organizations working overtime to respond to pressing local needs

"Communities and charitable organizations are facing serious challenges to meet critical and emerging needs during this unprecedented time," said Jay Armitage, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Hydro One. "From supporting well-being through an outdoor skating trail or delivering meals to vulnerable populations, this fund will help those local organizations working tirelessly to build a better and brighter future for their communities."

"Thank you to Hydro One for continuing to put families and communities first and show the true meaning of the Ontario spirit," said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. "Hydro One's new program captures the importance of coming together to lend a helping hand to those making a lasting difference in the community."

To apply, please visit: https://www.hydroone.com/about/building-safe-communities/community-fund. Applications close on February 19, 2021, and recipients will be announced in March.

In addition to the new fund, Hydro One is supporting pandemic response efforts and initiatives to strengthen community resiliency and safety. The company partnered with GlobalMedic to provide 13,500 food and safety kits to First Nations communities, donated $300,000 worth of meals to Feed Ontario to put food on the table for families in need and supported Ontario's Ministry of Health by contacting travellers entering the province to ensure quarantine measures were followed. The company also partnered with the Coaches Association of Ontario to roll out a new virtual hub to support navigating safe and inclusive sport during this challenging time.

Hydro One continues to offer customers payment flexibility and financial assistance through its Pandemic Relief Fund. The company has also extended its ban on residential electricity disconnections to ensure no customer is disconnected at a time when support is needed most. More information about Hydro One's Pandemic Relief Program can be found at www.HydroOne.com/PandemicRelief

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $27.1 billion in assets as at December 31, 2019, and annual revenues in 2019 of approximately $6.5 billion. Our team of approximately 8,800 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2019, Hydro One invested approximately $1.7 billion in its transmission and distribution networks and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.5 billion of goods and services. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

