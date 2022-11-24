Hydro One relaunches its Winter Relief Fund to support its most vulnerable customers

Company is supporting customers who are experiencing financial difficulty by providing relief, flexibility and choice

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One reinforced its commitment to support customers in financial need with its Winter Relief Fund. As part of the company's commitment to customers, those in need of financial assistance as well as increased payment flexibility are encouraged to contact Hydro One for support. Since 2020, the company has helped tens of thousands of customers access approximately $11 million in financial relief from both Hydro One and government programs.

"Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen a small segment of our customers fall further and further behind. We continue to encourage customers who are experiencing financial hardship to contact our customer care team to access the relief, flexibility and choice available to them," said Spencer Gill, Vice President, Customer Service, Hydro One. "With this Winter Relief Fund, we are trying to reach these customers to let them know we are here to help."

"Ontario is continuing to provide immediate bill relief to electricity consumers and ensuring additional support is available to families when they need it," said Todd Smith, Ontario's Minister of Energy. "I'm pleased Hydro One's Winter Relief Fund is reducing barriers to help families access that support, while at the same time offering customized payment plans and other services to help families keep costs down."

In addition to financial support, Hydro One offers a range of services to help customers manage their electricity account, including:

Choosing their own billing date and pricing plan (Time-of-Use or Tiered).

Signing up for high usage notifications to monitor electricity consumption.

Budget billing to flatten spikes in electricity usage often associated with heating and cooling.

Connecting customers with appropriate low-income programs.

Offering payment flexibility, such as customized payment plans.

Customers are encouraged to contact Hydro One at 1-888-664-9376 to learn more about the support options available to them.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: Media can contact Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868.